Confirmed runners and riders for the Paddy Power Champion Hurdle at Punchestown on Friday

State Man will bid to recover from a defeat to Constitution Hill at the Cheltenham Festival when he features in a field of six for the Paddy Power Champion Hurdle () on Friday.

The Willie Mullins-trained six-year-old enjoyed an unbeaten campaign until facing the star British hurdler in last month's Champion Hurdle, where he finished a nine-length second to record his first loss since December 2021 under Paul Townend.

State Man is unbeaten in two starts at Punchestown and returns for the fourth day of the festival in a bid to hand Willie Mullins his first success in the race since 2017, with the Grade 1 contest dominated in for the past two years by the recently retired Honeysuckle.

Mullins will saddle half the field for the 2m race with Aintree Hurdle runner-up Sharjah and Vauban set to run in the colours of Rich and Susannah Ricci.

Pied Piper, who was narrowly denied victory in last month's County Hurdle, makes a return to Graded company as one of two runners for Gordon Elliott alongside Zanahiyr, who was half a length off Sharjah at Aintree.

Colonel Mustard will make his second start in six days as the outsider of the field, having finished second in Ayr's Scottish Champion Hurdle on Saturday.

State Man was an emphatic winner at the meeting last year in the Alanna Homes Novice Hurdle (), the sole other Grade 1 contest on Friday's card, and a field of six is headed by Ballymore winner Impaire Et Passe.

The five-year-old seeks to extend his winning streak to five following an impressive success at last month's Festival over stablemate and Lawlor's Of Naas winner Champ Kiely, who reopposes under Danny Mullins.

High Definition will have his first start at Punchestown and will mark the first runner of this year's meeting for Joseph O'Brien, who has two runners entered for the closing day of the meeting on Saturday.

Impervious out to maintain streak

Leading mare Impervious will aim to cement her position at the head of the mares' division and maintain her unbeaten chase record when taking on six rivals for the Hanlon Concrete Irish EBF Glencarraig Lady Francis Flood Mares Chase ().

The Colm Murphy-trained seven-year-old has enjoyed a perfect season capped by victory at the Cheltenham Festival and renews her rivalry with Allegorie De Vassy in the Grade 2 contest under Brian Hayes.

Impervious and Allegorie De Vassy set to clash again at Punchestown on Friday Credit: Patrick McCann

Mullins has four of the seven runners including Elimay and Dolcita, who were second and third behind Scarlet And Dove in the race last year.

Impervious's biggest threat could come from the improving Instit, who steps into Graded company for the first time having easily seen off Allegorie De Vassy last time at Fairyhouse.

Also featuring on Friday's undercard is the EMS Copiers Novice Handicap Chase (), with a field of 15 declared for the €100,000 contest.

Mullins has won the last four runnings with the likes of Kemboy and Asterion Forlonge and has a strong hand with Kilcruit making his handicap debut alongside stablemates Adamantly Chosen and Authorized Art.

