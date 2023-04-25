'I'm glad to be back and I'm feeling great' - Jordan Gainford makes triumphant return

Jordan Gainford was back with a bang on his first ride since the Cheltenham Festival as he guided the Gordon Elliott-trained Shecouldbeanything to victory in the Punchestown curtain-raiser, the Howden Insurance Listed Mares Novice Hurdle.

Gainford, who had partnered the six-year-old to finish sixth in the Mares' Novices' Hurdle last month, had her never far away from an honest gallop set by Shane Fitzgerald on Still Ciel.

Always jumping fluently and travelling strongly, Gainford angled his mount out for a challenge in between rivals as they turned for home and she responded generously, nosing to the front with minimal urging coming to the last before galloping clear to finish four and a quarter lengths ahead of The Model Kingdom.

There was little sign of rustiness after six weeks on the sidelines for the Wexford-based rider, who was glad to get his week off to a flyer as he looked forward to partnering Hewick in Wednesday's Punchestown Gold Cup.

He said: "I’m glad to be back. I’m feeling great now and it’s great for Gordon, all the connections and the staff to get a winner early in the week.

"We thought she’d run well as she’s been fresh and she ran very well at Cheltenham. She jumped well and the ground was a bit slow, which suited her. I jumped the second-last and I said I would have one run off the bend and it worked.

"When she did come off the bridle at the back of the last, she really put her head down and tried, so she has a lovely attitude."

Bialystok leads home a Mullins 1-2-3

Bialystock made it two wins from the first three races for Willie Mullins as he emerged from the pack late on to show a clean pair of heels to his rivals in the Killashee Hotel Handicap Hurdle, with the champion trainer also saddling Tax For Max and Tekao in second and third.

The race looked to be anyone's turning for home but soon the eye was drawn to Danny Mullins travelling powerfully behind the leader. He glided to the front coming to the final flight, which he cleared in fluent fashion before going on to score by one and three-quarter lengths.

Willie Mullins enjoyed another highly successful day at the Punchestown festival Credit: Patrick McCann

Willie Mullins said: "Danny locked him up nicely and used his speed to great effect. The main thing I said to Danny was to switch him off and he did that over the first three furlongs and then he worked his way through the field.

"A change of tactics worked the oracle at Naas and it’s much easier to ride him like that. He will probably go back to the Flat at some stage and could be a Galway Hurdle horse."

Another all-Mullins finish

Willie Mullins continued his dominance by saddling the winner and runner-up in the Goffs Defender Bumper with the Gigginstown-owned Predators Gold staying on strongest to land the €100,000 race under Patrick Mullins, defeating stablemate Milo Lises by two lengths.

