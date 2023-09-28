Racing Post logo
Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
premium

Brunch, bet and Beauvatier! Our man in Paris with a guide to the best ways to enjoy Arc weekend

Longchamp

It has taken a little time to get used to Longchamp as a viewing experience since architect Dominique Perrault’s single autumn-gold structure replaced the two concrete slabs of grandstand which most people under the age of 70 grew up with as the backdrop to Arcs gone by.

Ticket holders with “pelouse d’arrivee” general entry badges will be swept up the steps towards the statue of Gladiateur and then spend their whole day on the concourse level, which means a view over the parade ring and winner’s enclosure – including access to the steppings which tumble down to the paddock itself – while at the front they have the run of the lawn in front of the stand and the lower deck of the structure itself.

The Arc is fourth on the card so it pays to use the early races to find the best vantage point for the big race itself. That still leaves plenty of room for experimenting during the five races that follow.

Scott BurtonFrance correspondent
Published on 28 September 2023Last updated 16:00, 28 September 2023
icon
