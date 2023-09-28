Racing Post logo
Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
premium

Bay Bridge team dreaming of Arc glory after landing plum Longchamp draw

Richard Kingscote and Bay Bridge win the Qipco Champion Stakes
Bay Bridge: fared best of the four-strong British team heading for the Prix de l'Arc de TriompheCredit: Alan Crowhurst

Connections of Bay Bridge were counting their blessings on Thursday after their Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe hope was allocated a plum draw in stall six – the berth that has produced the most winners of Longchamp's showpiece this century.

Bay Bridge fared best of the four-strong British assault, with King George winner Hukum, who has been a well-fancied second favourite for the Arc since Ascot, arguably the most affected as Jim Crowley will have to navigate his way home from stall 14 of 15 on Sunday. 

Westover, who chased home Hukum in the King George, drew stall one, while Frankie Dettori's mount Free Wind will race from three. Aidan O'Brien's supplemented St Leger winner Continuous will come from stall seven.

Harry WilsonReporter
Published on 28 September 2023Last updated 18:00, 28 September 2023
