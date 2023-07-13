Rossa Ryan to ride Shaquille in Saturday's July Cup as runners and riders are confirmed for the Group 1

Rossa Ryan will receive the leg up aboard the remarkable Commonwealth Cup winner Shaquille who steps into open company for the first time in Saturday's Pertemps Network July Cup (4.35 ), in which he will face eight rivals.

Despite the top-flight rider's retainer with owners Amo Racing coming to an end last season, he has ridden big-race winners for the outfit this year in Valiant Force and Bucanero Fuerte, while tasting Hunt Cup success aboard Jimi Hendrix.

It will be a major shot at a first Group 1 win for the 23-year-old, who is on board the Julie Camacho-trained sprinter as his Royal Ascot-winning rider Oisin Murphy is suspended. James Doyle, who had ridden the colt to his previous two successes this season, is in action for his retained owner Godolphin at Ascot.

New partnerships will be a common theme in this year's July Cup as two of the Group 1-winning older horses will be partnered by new jockeys, with Rob Hornby booked for the shock Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee winner Khaadem and William Buick confirmed for Kinross.

Shaquille, the 15-8 favourite, will renew his rivalry with Ascot second Little Big Bear, who will line up after overcoming a minor setback. He will be Ballydoyle's sole representative after Meditate was taken out of the race.

Bookmakers consider Azure Blue as Shaquille's biggest threat in the market at 11-4, with connections opting to run after concerns about the ground subsided. The improving four-year-old filly was last seen defeating Highfield Princess in the Duke of York Stakes in May.

Neil Callan and Kevin Ryan pulled off an upset when Sheikh Mohammed Obaid's Triple Time scooped the Queen Anne and they will bid to repeat the feat with the 2021 Sprint Cup winner Emaraaty Ana after the owner's other entry Cold Case was not declared. Lezoo, Royal Aclaim and Brad The Brief were the others not confirmed.

Four-time Group winner Art Power and Run To Freedom complete the line-up.

Pertemps Network July Cup confirmed runners and riders

Art Power David Allan

Emaraaty Ana Neil Callan

Khaadem Rob Hornby

Kinross William Buick

Run To Freedom Trevor Whelan

Azure Blue Paul Mulrennan

Vadream Kieran Shoemark

Little Big Bear Ryan Moore

Shaquille Rossa Ryan

July Cup: tip and 1-2-3 prediction

By Stuart Redding, tipster

1 Azure Blue

2 Little Big Bear

3 Shaquille

Azure Blue 16:35 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: Michael Dods

This time last year Azure Blue was running in ordinary handicaps but she has made tremendous progress and confirmed she is a very talented sprinter when winning at York in May.

The second and fourth, Highfield Princess and Annaf, went on to pick up minor honours in the King’s Stand Stakes so that is smart form.

