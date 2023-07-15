Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reports
premium

Did they really just do that? Shaquille and City Of Troy leave Newmarket buzzing

Shaquille completes a remarkable July Cup triumph with a famous win under Rossa Ryan
Shaquille completes a remarkable July Cup triumph with a famous win under Rossa RyanCredit: Edward Whitaker

No racecourse wants a 26-year partnership to end, but when replacing Darley with Pertemps as July Cup sponsor, the Jockey Club hit upon a neat fit.

There cannot have been many runnings of Newmarket's summer centrepiece more suited to being supported by a recruitment company. The connections of Shaquille, Kinross and Khaadem all needed to find a replacement jockey for their sprinting stars. Whether or not the employment expertise of Pertemps was used is unknown, but three riders were duly found. For Rossa Ryan, it was a search that reaped an exceptional reward.

There is clearly no reason to think Sheikh Mohammed is soon to go looking for a fresh licence holder at Moulton Paddocks, yet Charlie Appleby came to the races on Saturday having endured two difficult afternoons thanks to the Group 2 reverses of Adayar and Star Of Mystery at odds of 1-3 and 1-6. If you imagined Appleby had been left deflated, you would be wrong.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
Lee MottersheadSenior writer
Published on 15 July 2023Last updated 19:35, 15 July 2023
icon
more inReports
more inReports