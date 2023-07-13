Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Newmarket July festival
premium

'It's a really exciting ride to have' - Rossa Ryan relishing chance to partner July Cup favourite Shaquille

Rossa Ryan will not be attached to Amo this year, but remains in fine form
Rossa Ryan: rides Shaquille for the first time in the July Cup on SaturdayCredit: Pool (Getty Images)

Jockey Rossa Ryan is relishing the opportunity to partner Pertemps Network July Cup favourite Shaquille for the first time on Saturday after he was selected by connections to fill the vacant saddle.

Oisin Murphy, who rode Shaquille to a breakthrough victory at the highest level in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot, is suspended on Saturday, while James Doyle, who was on the three-year-old in his first two races this year, is required to ride at Ascot by Godolphin.

The decision on who would ride Shaquille was left until declarations on Thursday morning, with trainer Julie Camacho and her husband, Steve Brown, opting for Ryan to take the coveted role.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Peter ScargillDeputy industry editor
Published on 13 July 2023Last updated 15:00, 13 July 2023
icon
more inNewmarket July festival
more inNewmarket July festival