'It's a really exciting ride to have' - Rossa Ryan relishing chance to partner July Cup favourite Shaquille

Jockey Rossa Ryan is relishing the opportunity to partner Pertemps Network July Cup favourite Shaquille for the first time on Saturday after he was selected by connections to fill the vacant saddle.

Oisin Murphy, who rode Shaquille to a breakthrough victory at the highest level in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot, is suspended on Saturday, while James Doyle, who was on the three-year-old in his first two races this year, is required to ride at Ascot by Godolphin.

The decision on who would ride Shaquille was left until declarations on Thursday morning, with trainer Julie Camacho and her husband, Steve Brown, opting for Ryan to take the coveted role.