'We're going to give him every chance' - Aidan O'Brien declares Little Big Bear for July Cup despite setback

Little Big Bear has been declared for Pertemps Network July Cup after showing positive signs over the last 48 hours but Aidan O'Brien remains anxious about the impact a bruised foot and missing six days of work will have on his performance.

Last year's champion juvenile with a rating of 124 was deemed a doubtful runner by O'Brien on Monday with the trainer only giving him a 50-50 chance to show up in the Group 1 sprint he has won on five occasions.

The most recent of those victories was with Ten Sovereigns in 2019 and he will become the most successful trainer in the history of the race if Little Big Bear wins on Saturday.

O'Brien was no more than lukewarm on the prospect of that happening, though, and reiterated that it will only be after the race, if he runs, that we will know how seriously the setback has affected him.

O'Brien told the Racing Post on Thursday: "We have declared Little Big Bear, but we have another day to go. We were happy enough to declare him this morning and we're going to give him every chance to run. Over the last 48 hours all the signs have been positive so we're keeping our fingers crossed.

"We're not really going to know how much he has been affected until he runs, that's the problem. We have to be happy enough for him to take his chance first and then we won't know until he runs."

O'Brien believes the demands of the July course will definitely play to the strengths of Little Big Bear if he is at the peak of his powers.

He said: "We were really looking forward to Newmarket with him after Ascot and it's just a pity what has happened because we thought everything would play out lovely for him. But, it has happened and we can't take that away. That's just the way it is."

O'Brien's decision to declare Little Big Bear has unsurprisingly seen him supported into 4-1 (from 6) with Ladbrokes, with the Rossa Ryan-ridden Shaquille the 2-1 favourite followed by Azure Blue at 10-3.

Nicola McGeady of Ladbrokes said: “Saturday’s July Cup has a real sense of competitiveness to it and with Little Big Bear renewing his rivalry with Shaquille, many punters believe Aidan O’Brien’s colt can bounce back.”

Pertemps Network July Cup (4.35 Saturday, Newmarket)

Ladbrokes: 2-1 Shaquille, 10-3 Azure Blue, 4 Little Big Bear, 9-2 Kinross, 11 Khaadem, 20 Run To Freedom, 22 Art Power, 25 Vadream, 28 Emaraaty Ana

