Find out who Adayar will be facing as Newmarket's July meeting gets under way on Thursday

Adayar, third in the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot last month, will take on three rivals in the Princess Of Wales's Stakes (3.35) on Thursday as Newmarket's July meeting gets under way.

The Charlie Appleby-trained five-year-old was beaten four and half lengths by Mostahdaf at Royal Ascot, but steps back up to the same 1m4f trip over which he won the 2021 Derby in the £125,000 opening day feature.

Adayar has not run over 1m4f since finishing fourth in the 2021 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe and will be partnered by William Buick in the Newmarket Group 2. James Doyle will ride the Godolphin-owned stablemate Global Storm, who was second to Hurricane Lane on the Rowley Mile when last seen.

Israr, second on both of his starts this season, attempts to go one better for John and Thady Gosden. The Charlie Fellowes-trained Grand Alliance completes the quartet.

The latter will be ridden by Ryan Moore, who reunites with Sir Michael Stoute's Nostrum for the first time since winning a Group 3 last September in the Listed Edmondson Hall Solicitors Sir Henry Cecil Stakes (4.45 ).

Nostrum was third to 2,000 Guineas winner Chaldean in the Dewhurst when last seen and faces five rivals on his reappearance including Embesto, Wildfell and the Buick-ridden Imperial Emperor, who are all unbeaten this season.

Buick also has a good chance in the opening Bahrain Trophy Stakes (1.50 ) on Appleby's Castle Way, who steps up three furlongs in trip from his Listed success on the Rowley Mile. Saint George, by contrast, drops down in trip from his excellent second to Gregory in the Queen's Vase and is the likely favourite among Castle Way's five rivals.

Another runner-up at the royal meeting bidding to go one better is Malc, who is part of a nine-runner line-up in the Group 2 Kingdom Of Bahrain July Stakes (2.25 ). Richard Fahey's son of Calyx was second in the Norfolk after winning at Carlisle on his debut and steps up to 6f for the first time. Purosangue, Lake Forest and Chief Mankato, who had to be withdrawn at the start of the Coventry when well backed late on, are intriguing opponents who have not raced since winning their debuts.

Princess of Wales's runners and riders

Global Storm James Doyle

Adayar William Buick

Grand Alliance Ryan Moore

Israr Jim Crowley

