'She's my best chance of a Group 1 so far' - Random Harvest has Saffie Osborne dreaming of first top-level success

Do not dismiss the progressive Random Harvest from Friday's Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes (3.35 ), her jockey Saffie Osborne has stressed.

Owned by her breeder Lady Bamford, the Ed Walker-trained Random Harvest can be backed at 12-1 for the Newmarket Group 1, which will be her biggest test.

However, she is fresh from a career-best following her neck second in the Duke of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot last month.

Osborne has struck up a fine rapport with the five-year-old, who provided her with her first Group success in the Premio Elena e Sergio Cumani in Italy last year.

Since then, Osborne has won the Chester Cup on Metier and is dreaming of a first triumph at the highest level.

"She's my best chance of a Group 1 so far," said Osborne, who partnered Alignak in last year's Gold Cup. "Her last two runs have been great and it's phenomenal that this time last year she was running in a fillies' handicap at Ascot.

"She's a credit to Ed, his team and Lady Bamford for their patience. She's big, and Ed said recently she was quite ill as a three-year-old, so it was almost like she was a year behind last season.

Random Harvest (Saffie Osborne): was beaten a neck in the Kensington Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot off a mark of 81 just last year Credit: Edward Whitaker

"To think, when I was riding her in work last year, that she'd have a chance in a Group 1 would have been a big shout. I rode her last year when she was rated in the 70s and I told Ed I liked her, but I don't know if it would have been in my wildest dreams that I'd be riding her with a chance in a Group 1 this season."

Osborne, in her first campaign without a claim, added: "She's unbelievably versatile tactically and showed at Ascot she liked the stiff mile, so Newmarket should help with the stiff last furlong.

"She's the shortest price she's been for a while as she's been 22-1 for a Group 3 and Group 2 this season, yet she's around 10-1 for a Group 1. That might sound crazy, but it shows how much she's improved. She's plenty capable of stepping up and it wouldn't be mad to think she won't be far away."

Recent Pretty Polly winner Via Sistina heads the Falmouth betting at a best-priced 9-4 from the high-class Nashwa, who's as big as 4-1.

"This is my first year after losing my claim and only my fourth year riding, so I'm so grateful to Ed and Lady Bamford to have a horse like this to ride," Osborne added.

"I grew up watching Lady Bamford's horses run in and win Classics – to have a live chance in a Group 1 for her is really exciting.

"She's a sweet mare, although I joke I love her much more than she loves me as she's quite independent!"

Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes (3.35 Newmarket, Friday, July 14)

William Hill: 9-4 Via Sistina, 100-30 Nashwa, 7-2 Remarquee, 7 Coppice, Prosperous Voyage, 10 Random Harvest, 16 Never Ending Story, 20 bar

