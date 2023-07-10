'He's schooled fantastically' - could Sharjah be next seen over fences at the age of ten?

Willie Mullins could unleash another one of his stars over fences in their twilight years as son Patrick said six-time Grade 1-winning hurdler Sharjah has "schooled fantastically" and could run in a beginners' chase at the Galway festival next month.

Faugheen was 11 when sent over fences and, despite more than a few raised eyebrows at the move, he won two Grade 1 novice chases and went down fighting in the Marsh Novices' Chase at Cheltenham when a close third to Samcro.

Sharjah does not turn 11 until January and, while trying to win a second Guinness Galway Hurdle could still be on the cards, his regular rider warned us not to be surprised if he appears over fences in the coming weeks.

Patrick Mullins said: "Sharjah could go chasing and he has schooled over fences so that is a possibility, for sure.

"I'd love to ride him over fences and I have to say he has schooled very well at home when we've tried him. He seems to be very good at it. Whatever Willie decides to do with him I don't know, but he's schooled fantastically at home anyway. He's a natural."

He added: "I'd be very excited to ride him over fences. He could run over fences at Galway, there's a novice chase there and a beginners' chase, but obviously the Galway Hurdle is an option for him too.

"Faugheen was 11 going on 12 when he went over fences, so he would be a year younger than him if he went down that route."

Patrick Mullins and Sharjah after winning the Galway Hurdle Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Mullins was on board Sharjah when he famously carried top weight to victory in the 2018 Galway Hurdle and he is not ruling out another crack at that lucrative pot five years on.

He was a beaten odds-on favourite in the Grimes Hurdle at Tipperary last Thursday, finishing second to Fils D'oudairies despite being rated 10lb superior to him beforehand and racing off level weights.

Reflecting on that effort, Mullins said: "I thought I gave him an average ride. We were just too far back, but I still thought he was a bit flat in the race.

"He's got dropped 3lb and is down to 152 now. He was 146 when he won the Galway Hurdle a few years ago, so he's still a good bit higher than he was back then. His run at Aintree and his run at Leopardstown at Christmas were both very good, but he's getting on in years – he's not as quick as he used to be."

Sharjah is regarded by many to be one of the most underrated horses of the last decade. He has won six Grade 1s, a Galway Hurdle, been placed in two Champion Hurdles and has accumulated over €1 million in prize-money.

Read these next:

'Six days without cantering is a lot' - Little Big Bear only '50-50' to run in July Cup after training setback says O'Brien

'I had my son in my arms when I trained my first winner - I didn't think 17 years later he'd ride his first winner for me'

Subscribe today and get set for a sizzling summer of Flat racing with 50% off your first three months

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.