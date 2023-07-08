Charlie Hills on weather watch with intention to supplement shock Jubilee winner Khaadem for the July Cup

Khaadem, the 80-1 shock winner of the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes, will likely be supplemented for next weekend's Pertemps Network July Cup provided the rain stays away.

Trainer Charlie Hills, fresh from landing the Group 3 Coral Charge with Equality at Sandown, confirmed the weather-dependant plan for his latest Group 1 sprinting superstar on Saturday.

Hills is also hoping Khaadem's Royal Ascot partner Jamie Spencer will be available, but the rider needs to successfully appeal a ban picked up in Ireland for his winning ride aboard Via Sistina in the Group 1 Pretty Polly Stakes.

The six-day suspension he holds from the Curragh would currently rule him out of the July Cup, but if the ban – for careless riding – was reduced to four days or less Spencer would get an exemption to ride on July Cup day due to the race's Group 1 status.

Hughie Morrison, who trained the runner-up Stay Alert, has appealed the result, arguing Spencer should be found guilty of dangerous riding rather than careless riding, an adjustment that would alter the result of the race and rule Spencer out for longer than the current six days.

"As long as this rain stays off he'll be supplemented for the July Cup," said Hills. "We'll have to supplement on Monday, and I think Jamie is appealing against his ban, so I think we'll find out if he can ride on Tuesday.

"He did get a fantastic ride at Ascot so hopefully we can keep Jamie. There are a load of jockeys banned that day, so it's not going to be easy finding someone on the Saturday."

Hills knows the seven-year-old gelding needs quick ground and added: "Newmarket should suit him, as long as it's fast ground. I was really impressed with how he travelled [in the Jubilee Stakes] and whoever rides him knows what to do now."

Khaadem was held up and delivered late at Ascot to scoop the Group 1 sprint, renamed this year in honour of Britain's longest-serving monarch, seeing off Sacred and Highfield Princess by a neck and a length and a half respectively.

