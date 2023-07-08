'I don't think we saw the best of him' - Paddington delivers record-breaking seventh Eclipse for Aidan O'Brien

Paddington confirmed his stamina for 1m2f and genuine top-level class with a tenacious victory over Emily Upjohn in the Coral-Eclipse to hand Aidan O'Brien a record-breaking seventh success in the contest.

A dual Group 1 winner over a mile, including in the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot last month, Paddington jumped well out of the stalls and raced in second for much of the race behind the pacesetting West Wind Blows.

Ryan Moore angled the son of Siyouni out as they entered the straight and breezed into the lead on the bridle before kicking for home.

He was chased all the way by Emily Upjohn, who was dropping in trip after her impressive Coronation Cup success, but stayed on gamely to hold on by half a length.

Moore, who was winning his third Eclipse, said: "I don't think we saw the best of him. He brought me there very comfortably and I felt I was very vulnerable in the middle of the track. He was exposed and a very good filly came running at him. She's seriously top class.

"He's got an awful lot of pace and a lot of gears – he's all class really. He's done nothing wrong and Aidan can keep bringing him back and backing him up. He's a tough horse with plenty of ability.

"We had very little doubts about the trip. He could get further because he's a very good horse and class is the thing that exposes everything else. This is a top-class colt and we'll enjoy him."

Paddington was cut to evens (from 2) for the Sussex Stakes at Glorious Goodwood next month by Paddy Power, and he was trimmed to 7-2 (from 5) for the Juddmonte International at York with the same firm.

Aidan O'Brien: trainer of Paddington Credit: Patrick McCann

O'Brien, who last won the race with St Mark's Basilica in 2021, said: "He's getting quicker. Ryan said he's hitting the gates quickly, travelling very easy through the race and he's getting there and waiting. He was heavier here than he was at Ascot which is unusual, so he is obviously turning into a very quick horse.

"He's a dream. The lads will make a decision where we go next, but I'd imagine they would look at the Sussex Stakes, but we'll see how he comes out of this. That isn't set in stone, but I could see that as something they would look at."

Unlike Paddington, Emily Upjohn was slowly away, but joint-trainer John Gosden was happy with the way she ran and is still looking towards the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe as the end-of-season target at her preferred 1m4f trip.

Gosden said: "We were always going to slot where we did from the start. She was a little slow out of the gates, and that wasn't helpful, but we've had the whole length of the straight to get to Paddington.

"It's a superb race, with top, top horses and let's face it, she's giving 7lb to the winner and her best trip is a mile and a half. She's run a blinder. The main aim will be the Arc at the end of the year."

