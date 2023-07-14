2023 July Cup at Newmarket: the runners, the odds, the verdict

A field of nine runners will line up for the Pertemps Network July Cup (4.35 ) at Newmarket on Saturday, with the big race shown live on ITV Racing and Racing TV. Read on for the lowdown on the contenders and to find out who we fancy . . .

July Cup runners and odds: the full list of horses

1 Art Power

Very smart sprinter on his day and ran well (fourth of 19) in this race two years ago; however, has gained all four Group wins in Ireland, the most recent at the Curragh (6f, good) in May; well below par in home-soil races won by Azure Blue and Khaadem otherwise this term; opposed.



Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: David Allan

Forecast odds: 20-1

2 Emaraaty Ana

Has plenty of form at the top level but losing spell goes back to his Sprint Cup success in 2021; beaten twice in this contest (11th in 2021, sixth in 2022) and looks unlikely to make it third time lucky; down the field in races won by Azure Blue and Khaadem this season.



Trainer: Kevin Ryan

Jockey: Neil Callan

Forecast odds: 33-1

3 Khaadem

Fourth in this race in 2020; belatedly broke his Group 1 duck with an 80-1 win at Royal Ascot (6f, good to firm) three weeks ago, albeit with the cards dropping perfectly under Jamie Spencer who executes waiting rides on the Ascot straight track so brilliantly; possibilities if he backs up the form but this race isn't guaranteed to pan out so favourably.



Trainer: Charlie Hills

Jockey: Rob Hornby

Forecast odds: 10-1

4 Kinross

Record of 6-10 on softer than good, compared to just 1-11 on good/faster; that said, went close in the 2022 Breeders' Cup Mile on a firm surface; completed a notable hat-trick last autumn, including Group 1 wins over 7f at Longchamp and 6f at Ascot; leading contender, provided he's at concert pitch with Royal Ascot reappearance (seventh to Khaadem) under his belt.



Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: William Buick

Forecast odds: 9-2

5 Run To Freedom

Listed scorer at Salisbury (6f, good to firm) in May; outran his 150-1 odds behind Kinross in Ascot Group 1 last October but failed to repeat that effort, returned to the top level, at Royal Ascot three weeks ago; opposed on balance of form.



Trainer: Henry Candy

Jockey: Trevor Whelan

Forecast odds: 25-1

6 Azure Blue

Acts on good to firm and good to soft ground (unraced on soft/heavy); highly progressive 6f filly who led close home in the Duke Of York Stakes two months ago on first Group attempt, completing a four-timer in the process; has a record of 4-5 on the Newmarket tracks and commands major respect back here, with her improvement looking set to continue.



Trainer: Michael Dods

Jockey: Paul Mulrennan

Forecast odds: 3-1

7 Vadream

Very useful mare but is ground dependent, having gained all turf wins on soft/heavy, the most recent in 5f Group 3 on the other course here in May; pair of duck eggs on good going since and chance looks poor unless she gets ideal conditions.



Trainer: Charlie Fellowes

Jockey: Kieran Shoemark

Forecast odds: 33-1

8 Little Big Bear

Crowned the European champion two-year-old last term; it's still not totally clear that he has fully trained on, having taken advantage of a near-side track bias at Haydock (won Group 2) in May then failed to justify favouritism (beaten just over 1l by Shaquille) in the Commonwealth Cup, but those bare performances still represent smart form; brilliant in Curragh Group 1 last August and that power-packed display is not yet forgotten.



Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Forecast odds: 9-2

9 Shaquille

Unraced on heavy, acts on any other ground; very well treated off 94 in handicap on the 2,000 Guineas card, then followed up in Newbury Listed event (made all) later in May; overcame a poor start to land the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot most recently, taking record over 6f to 5-5; that latest performance needs marking up, given the circumstances; ideally needs to break on terms, as he may not get away with another sloppy stalls-exit at this level, but otherwise holds strong claims; fast-improving 3yo colt.

Trainer: Julie Camacho

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Forecast odds: 15-8f

Verdict

By Steve Boow

This year's July Cup features a gripping clash between the hugely progressive six-furlong performers Azure Blue and Shaquille, who are both on an impressive roll. The percentage call goes to the four-year-old filly, whose excellent record at Newmarket boosts her claims. Shaquille, aside from the slight concern about another tardy start, has plenty going for him. Kinross (third choice) and Little Big Bear are the other main players.

