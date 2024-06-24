Racing Post logo
Irish Derby festival
premium

'We think he will get better and better as the season goes on' - Los Angeles to lead the line for Aidan O'Brien in Irish Derby

Los Angeles: ready for Epsom
Los Angeles: the Ballydoyle number one in the Irish Derby at the Curragh on SundayCredit: CAROLINE NORRIS

Los Angeles will lead a three-pronged attack from Ballydoyle in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh on Sunday and Aidan O'Brien is convinced the Derby third will step up again on what he showed at Epsom. 

The Camelot colt will have to do just that, though, as he has three and a quarter lengths to find with the Derby runner-up Ambiente Friendly who is also on course for the Curragh Classic and is 5-4 favourite with Ladbrokes to go one better than at Epsom. 

O'Brien has won the Irish Derby a record 15 times, including last year with Auguste Rodin, but he has decided to bypass the Curragh Classic with his Epsom hero City Of Troy, who will instead wait for the Coral-Eclipse on Saturday week. 

