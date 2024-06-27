'I want to tick off home soil' - Rossa Ryan eyeing special Irish Group 1 success in Pretty Polly Stakes on Bluestocking

Rossa Ryan is determined to add an Irish Group 1 win to his already impressive career CV and he is confident Bluestocking can be a class above her rivals to achieve that notable landmark in Saturday's Pretty Polly Stakes (3.30 ) at the Curragh.

County Galway-born Ryan's first ever win came in his native country, on Solar Heat at Dundalk in December 2016, before he moved to Britain to become an apprentice jockey to Richard Hannon. He has since become one of the nation's leading riders and sits second in the British Flat jockeys' championship.

Having secured a breakthrough victory at the highest level aboard Shaquille in last year's July Cup, Ryan has his eyes set on another special Group 1 triumph on the Juddmonte-owned four-year-old Bluestocking in the Cairn Community Games-sponsored 1m2f contest.