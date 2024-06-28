- More
'He seems to be growing up all the time' - Ambiente Friendly ready for Irish Derby showdown with Los Angeles
James Fanshawe has reported Ambiente Friendly to be "nice and bright" as he puts the finishing touches to the Epsom runner-up's preparations prior to a big showdown with Los Angeles in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby on Sunday.
Friday's declarations confirmed the James Fanshawe-trained colt will face seven challengers in the Curragh Classic, including four from Ballydoyle as Aidan O'Brien aims for his 16th win in the race.
Owned by the Gredley family, Ambiente Friendly does not have City Of Troy to contend with this time around after finishing two and three-quarter lengths behind Aidan O'Brien's impressive Derby winner earlier this month, and he will bid to become the first horse to finish second at Epsom and go one better at the Curragh since Jack Hobbs in 2015.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inIrish Derby festival
Last updated
- A pulsating Pretty Polly in store as Kieran Shoemark seeks solace from Emily Upjohn
- 3.30 Curragh: Bluestocking faces thrilling clash with Emily Upjohn as she bids for Group 1 breakthrough in British-dominated Pretty Polly
- 2.55 Curragh: 'If he runs up to his Epsom level he'll run very well' - analysis and quotes for the International Stakes
- 2.20 Curragh: can impressive Listowel winner American Bar fend off Ballydoyle runners in Group 2 Airlie Stud Stakes?
- 'I want to tick off home soil' - Rossa Ryan eyeing special Irish Group 1 success in Pretty Polly Stakes on Bluestocking
- A pulsating Pretty Polly in store as Kieran Shoemark seeks solace from Emily Upjohn
- 3.30 Curragh: Bluestocking faces thrilling clash with Emily Upjohn as she bids for Group 1 breakthrough in British-dominated Pretty Polly
- 2.55 Curragh: 'If he runs up to his Epsom level he'll run very well' - analysis and quotes for the International Stakes
- 2.20 Curragh: can impressive Listowel winner American Bar fend off Ballydoyle runners in Group 2 Airlie Stud Stakes?
- 'I want to tick off home soil' - Rossa Ryan eyeing special Irish Group 1 success in Pretty Polly Stakes on Bluestocking