'He seems to be growing up all the time' - Ambiente Friendly ready for Irish Derby showdown with Los Angeles

James Fanshawe has reported Ambiente Friendly to be "nice and bright" as he puts the finishing touches to the Epsom runner-up's preparations prior to a big showdown with Los Angeles in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby on Sunday.

Friday's declarations confirmed the James Fanshawe-trained colt will face seven challengers in the Curragh Classic, including four from Ballydoyle as Aidan O'Brien aims for his 16th win in the race.

Owned by the Gredley family, Ambiente Friendly does not have City Of Troy to contend with this time around after finishing two and three-quarter lengths behind Aidan O'Brien's impressive Derby winner earlier this month, and he will bid to become the first horse to finish second at Epsom and go one better at the Curragh since Jack Hobbs in 2015.