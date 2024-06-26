2024 Irish Derby contenders: assessing the Classic hopefuls fancied for the big race at the Curragh on Sunday

The Irish Derby (4.05 ) takes centre stage at the Curragh on Sunday. It's set to be a small field but one sprinkled with plenty of star dust. Here, we assess the chances of the main contenders . . .

Form: 11-13

Strengths: Los Angeles will head to the Irish Derby as Ballydoyle's first string, with City Of Troy skipping the Curragh Classic in favour of the Coral-Eclipse. He finished a good third behind his stablemate in the Derby, travelling strongly into the straight despite getting worked up in the preliminaries. A big, strapping horse, his trainer Aidan O'Brien believes there is improvement on the cards after Epsom, saying: "We really were very happy with that run and we feel there is more to come from him too." He will also have Ryan Moore on board for the first time, strengthening his Curragh credentials.

Weaknesses: He was ultimately outpaced in the Derby and has work to do to reverse the form with runner-up Ambiente Friendly, who beat him by three and a quarter lengths at Epsom.

Odds: 6-4

Form: 13-412

Strengths: Ambiente Friendly travelled into Derby contention like a dream, but it's safe to say he bumped into a good one on the day in City Of Troy. His connections said afterwards they would be going wherever City Of Troy doesn't for the rest of the campaign, and his absence gives the Derby second a great chance of going one better in the Irish equivalent. The form of his Lingfield win has also been boosted by Illinois's smart victory at Royal Ascot last week.

Weaknesses: He was supplemented for the race on Tuesday and will be travelling to take on Los Angeles in his own backyard. The jockey booking of Robert Havlin for Epsom proved contentious and he looks set to keep the ride ahead of Callum Shepherd, who enjoyed Hardwicke Stakes success on Isle Of Jura last week.

Odds: 11-10

Form: 21-1

Strengths: A bit of an unknown quantity, the son of Sea The Stars is highly regarded by his trainer Roger Varian and made a striking impression on his sole appearance of the season, romping home by eight lengths under James Doyle in a novice at Leicester last month. He could be anything and it will be interesting to see if he's as good as Varian thinks he is.

Weaknesses: He is inexperienced compared to his market rivals and the form of his Leicester win clearly isn't as strong as Ambiente Friendly's and Los Angeles's Derby efforts.

Odds: 6-1

Form: 131-3

Strengths: Grosvenor Square looked impressive when winning at Leopardstown as a two-year-old last October, and with just the one run under his belt this season there could be improvement to come in the Irish Derby.

Weaknesses: He was sent off the 7-4 favourite for the Chester Vase but was well beaten by the ill-fated Hidden Law and his stablemate Agenda. He is the Ballydoyle second-string here and it's hard to see him getting the better of Los Angeles.

Odds: 14-1

How about the remainder?

Only ten horses have been confirmed and Aidan O'Brien trains six of them, with Agenda , Chief Little Rock , Euphoric and The Euphrates his other possible runners. Ger Lyons could saddle Keeper's Heart – the only other Irish-trained entry for the Irish Derby – while Sunway , who won last year's Criterium International at Saint-Cloud, brings Group 1-winning form to the table, albeit that victory came on very soft ground.

Verdict

Ambiente Friendly would have won the Derby if it wasn't for the brilliance of City Of Troy. However, with his Derby third place under his belt and Ryan Moore in the saddle, LOS ANGELES can reverse the Epsom form and claim his second Group 1 win.

