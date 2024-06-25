Ambiente Friendly supplemented for Irish Derby at cost of €100,000; Aidan O'Brien responsible for six of remaining ten entries

Ambiente Friendly will bid to go one better than his runner-up effort at Epsom in Sunday's Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby after he was supplemented on Tuesday at a cost €100,000.

A cool €712,500 is on offer to the winner of the Irish Classic and owners the Gredleys look set to face a strong Ballydoyle team at the Curragh in their bid to recoup their supplementary money after nine other colts stood their ground at the preliminary entry stage, six of whom are trained by Aidan O'Brien.

Ambiente Friendly, trained by James Fanshawe, ran out an authoritative winner of the Lingfield Derby Trial in May before finishing two and three-quarter lengths behind City Of Troy at Epsom. Robert Havlin took the ride in the Derby after Callum Shepherd had been in the saddle for his two previous starts this season.

Los Angeles was three and a quarter lengths behind Ambiente Friendly in third and he will spearhead O'Brien's team. He is already a Group 1 winner courtesy of his victory in the Criterium de Saint-Cloud in October and landed the Group 3 Derby Trial at Leopardstown on the first start of his three-year-old campaign before his placed effort at Epsom.

O'Brien also has Euphoric, Grosvenor Square, Agenda, Chief Little Rock and The Euphrates in contention as he aims for a 16th win in the race, but he stated on Monday that his intention was to only run the former two along with Los Angeles.

Aidan O'Brien has won a record 15 Irish Derbys Credit: Edward Whitaker

A formidable British challenge also boasts the Roger Varian-trained Matsuri as well as Sunway from the David Menuisier stable.

Matsuri takes a big step up in grade having landed a novice event at Leicester by eight lengths in May, while Sunway was last seen finishing seventh in the Prix du Jockey Club this month.

The Ger Lyons-trained Keeper's Heart makes up the ten-strong field.

Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby (4.05 Curragh, Sunday)

Paddy Power: 11-10 Ambiente Friendly, 15-8 Los Angeles, 7 Matsuri, 16 Agenda, Chief Little Rock, 20 Grosvenor Square, Sunway, 66 Euphoric, Keeper’s Heart, The Euphrates

Bluestocking among strong British team for Pretty Polly

Bluestocking: Paddy Power's 11-8 favourite for the Group 1 Pretty Polly Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker

The 1m2f Group 1 Pretty Polly Stakes is the highlight at the Curragh on Saturday and Ralph Beckett is set to saddle a leading contender in Bluestocking, who took Group 2 honours at York last time in impressive fashion.

She finished runner-up in last season's Irish Oaks behind Savethelastdance and is in contention to make her Group 1 breakthrough this weekend.

British trainers are set to hold a strong hand with Emily Upjohn poised to represent John and Thady Gosden, while Tasmania could make her reappearance in the race for Sir Mark Prescott after scoring in Listed company at Compiegne in October. Last year's runner-up Stay Alert is set to line up again for Hughie Morrison while Charlie Johnston has elected to add Goodwood Listed winner Francophone to the field.

Paddy Twomey won the race in 2022 with La Petite Coco and Purple Lily could represent the stable after finishing fifth in the Irish 1,000 Guineas. Magical was Aidan O'Brien's last winner of the race in 2020 and he is responsible for Everlasting, Content and Greenfinch.

Last season's Blandford Stakes winner Lumiere Rock could headline the domestic challenge for Joseph O'Brien and he could also run American Sonja and Maxux, while the Johnny Murtagh-trained Siege Of Troy makes up the field.

Cairn Pretty Polly Stakes (3.30 Curragh, Saturday)

​Paddy Power: 11-8 Bluestocking, 7-4 Emily Upjohn, 8 Stay Alert, Tasmania, 12 American Sonja, Lumiere Rock, Purple Lily, 14 Maxux, 20 Running Lion, 25 Bellezza, 33 Content, Everlasting, 100 Greenfinch, Siege Of Troy

