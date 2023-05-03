Two runners, two first-four finishers - can Owen Burrows boost fine Guineas record with Embrace?

Owen Burrows possesses an eyecatching Guineas record of a second and a fourth from two runners and is eager to see rain at Newmarket this week for each-way dark horse .

It is a big year for the Lambourn-based Burrows, who was employed by Shadwell in a salaried role, but is now operating as an independent trainer.

It was for late Shadwell supremo Hamdan Al Maktoum he saddled Massaat to be second in the 2,000 Guineas in his first season with a licence in 2016, while Talaayeb carried those silks when fourth in the 1,000 Guineas 12 months later.