'I'm confident she'll still be there at the finish' - rookie Classic trainer excited by 50-1 Guineas hope

If you shop around you can get 50-1 about for the , but after listening to Kieran Cotter you begin to wonder whether the zero should be there at all.

The trainer is predicting a massive run from his star filly and fully expects her to be involved at the business end with Ronan Whelan booked to ride.

Cotter is entering unknown territory. He has never had a runner in a Group 1 before, never mind a Classic, but the Portarlington-based trainer is adamant Matilda Picotte deserves her place in Sunday's big race. In fact, he thinks she might take some pegging back if she gets loose on the lead.