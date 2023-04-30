'I think the English form is the best' - Paul Cole confident Royal Scotsman can topple Ballydoyle's 2,000 Guineas big guns

Paul Cole, responsible for Derby winner Generous, has his sights firmly fixed on more Classic glory on Saturday with Qipco 2,000 Guineas contender , who has shone on the trainer's historic Whatcombe gallops in recent weeks.

Owned by Jim and Fitri Hay, Royal Scotsman was third in last season's Coventry Stakes before bolting up in the Richmond at Glorious Goodwood, then finishing second in the Dewhurst at Newmarket.

That run behind Chaldean on the Rowley Mile is fuelling Cole's hopes of a first Group 1 success since Mr Dinos captured the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot 20 years ago.