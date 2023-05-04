'He feels like a top-class horse' - David Egan excited by 2,000 Guineas ride Sakheer
David Egan won the final Classic in Britain last year and will approach Saturday's Qipco 2,000 Guineas (4.40) with the same precise level of detail when his "top class" mount Sakheer takes on Aidan O'Brien's leading players Auguste Rodin and Little Big Bear.
His ride is no bigger than 8-1 and boasts an exciting profile, having ended last season with a stylish victory in the Group 2 Mill Reef Stakes at Newbury.
Egan guided Eldar Eldarov to St Leger glory for Roger Varian and KHK Racing at Doncaster in September and will represent the same connections as he bids for a second Classic.
