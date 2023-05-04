Racing Post logo
'He feels like a top-class horse' - David Egan excited by 2,000 Guineas ride Sakheer

Sakheer: an impressive winner of the Mill Reef
Sakheer: an impressive winner of the Mill Reef at Newbury in SeptemberCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

David Egan won the final Classic in Britain last year and will approach Saturday's Qipco 2,000 Guineas (4.40) with the same precise level of detail when his "top class" mount Sakheer takes on Aidan O'Brien's leading players Auguste Rodin and Little Big Bear.

His ride is no bigger than 8-1 and boasts an exciting profile, having ended last season with a stylish victory in the Group 2 Mill Reef Stakes at Newbury.

Egan guided Eldar Eldarov to St Leger glory for Roger Varian and KHK Racing at Doncaster in September and will represent the same connections as he bids for a second Classic.

James StevensWest Country correspondent
Published on 4 May 2023Last updated 14:00, 4 May 2023
