'You only have to look a the start to tell the difference' - Leighton Aspell on how riding at Aintree differs from Cheltenham

The Mildmay and hurdles courses at Aintree, with their two long, galloping straights, ride beautifully. The bend after the winning post can ride tight but then leaving the back there's a long sweep. It's a gorgeous track where generally, the best horse wins, with few interference or race-riding issues.

You only have to look at race starts and the way jockeys behave to see the difference in their mental approach. At Cheltenham it's a real pressure point, with horses charging the tapes and false starts.

Some starts at Cheltenham are close to a bend and people want to get a position, whereas at Aintree, the starts are nicely positioned. You have plenty of room and two or three fences or hurdles before you come to your first bend.