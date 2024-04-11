William Hill light up Liverpool city centre with Grand National film projected on to St Johns Beacon

William Hill have lit up Liverpool’s city centre with an eyecatching 3D projection of a short film on the Grand National to celebrate the iconic race.

The film, which is being projected on to the St Johns Beacon in the city centre each evening up to Friday, tells the story of the big Aintree race, with footage of popular winners including Red Rum , One For Arthur and Corach Rambler .

There is also a focus on some of the features of the famous course, with Becher’s Brook, the Canal Turn and the Elbow shown in a video montage with commentaries from past races put together by William Hill, the official betting partner of the Grand National festival.

Sir Anthony McCoy, an ambassador for William Hill, said: “Winning the Grand National is any jockey’s dream and I was very lucky to do that in 2010 on Don’t Push It . I’ve seen re-runs of the race over the years, but never like this.

“William Hill have done an amazing job capturing the spectacle that is the Grand National and what it means to the city of Liverpool. It’s a brilliant visual and it really builds anticipation for this year’s race.”

The art projection aims to build anticipation in the lead-up to the Randox Grand National, which takes place at 4.00 on Saturday. The race will be televised on ITV and Racing TV.

William Hill’s racing sponsorship manager Mark Walton said: “The Grand National is one of the most famous races in the world, and we wanted to make something truly standout that lights up Liverpool.

“By combining state-of-the-art technology with a stunning short film that celebrates past and present racing royalty – tied together using the elements that make the race so unique – we’ve created something that inspires and energises viewers and gets pulses racing ahead of Saturday’s big one.”

