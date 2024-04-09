Which horses have shortened in the market for the 2024 Grand National?
With the Randox Grand National less than a week away, the betting market continues to move with 34 runners set to line up at Aintree on Saturday.
Here, we look at four contenders heading to Merseyside who have received support in the last few days and why they should be considered to take home the top prize in the world's greatest steeplechase.
I Am Maximus
Odds: 7-1 general (from 10)
Last season's Irish Grand National winner has been the recipient of steady support over the last week and is now a comfortable second favourite to last year's Aintree hero Corach Rambler.
He is proven in heavy ground, has stamina in abundance and his Bobbyjo Chase Racing Post Rating of 169 strongly suggests he might have some wiggle room left in his official National mark of 159.
Meetingofthewaters
Odds: 10-1 general (from 14)
Like I Am Maximus, Meetingofthewaters has been backed for owner JP McManus and trainer Willie Mullins. McManus bought this season's Paddy Power Chase winner from Paul Byrne before his third in the Ultima at the Cheltenham Festival.
That was another encouraging run and a significant career-best on RPRs. It came on heavy ground and in a big field, so there is plenty to like about his chance, and it is little surprise to see him shortening in the betting for the National over the last week.
Mr Incredible
Odds: 12-1 general (from 20)
Byrne is still set to be represented by the quirky Mr Incredible and his odds have shortened in the past week. The eight-year-old, also trained by perennial Irish champion trainer Mullins, was going okay in last year's National when his saddle slipped at the Canal Turn on the second circuit and led to the unseating of Brian Hayes.
His campaign appears to have been geared around another go at the big one at Aintree, and he showed his wellbeing when a fine second off topweight in last month's Midlands National. Testing conditions and a big field appear to be an ideal set up for him.
Nassalam
Odds: 20-1 general (from 33)
Gary Moore is not happy with his mark, but Nassalam has attracted a fair amount support, in all likelihood due to the chance of testing conditions.
This seven-year-old is near the top of the weights and Moore thinks his mark of 161 is harsh, but he certainly handles heavy ground as showcased by his wide-margin win in the Welsh Grand National in atrocious conditions at Chepstow.
He was pulled-up in the Gold Cup but should be better suited by this test, while he has also proven to handle the National fences as he was fourth in the Grand Sefton.
Randox Grand National (4.00 Aintree, Saturday)
William Hill: 4 Corach Rambler, 7 I Am Maximus, 9 Vanillier, 10 Meetingofthewaters, 12 Mr Incredible, Panda Boy, 14 Kitty's Light, 16 Mahler Mission, Noble Yeats, 20 Delta Work, Minella Indo, Nassalam, 25 bar
Published on 9 April 2024inGrand National festival
Last updated 07:00, 9 April 2024
- Shark Hanlon split between Aintree chase and hurdle options for Hewick as trainer prays for rain to stay away
- Kitty's Light could face ballot for final National spot - but Christian Williams confident 'blossoming' stable star will get in
- Grand National course set to soften on Tuesday - but conditions anticipated to dry back before raceday
- 'His Gold Cup third showed he's not just a handicapper' - Corach Rambler part-owner hoping to make more Aintree history
- 'It’s surprising what can happen' - Evan Williams looking for another Grade 1 upset with Libberty Hunter at Aintree
