The strange case of the British-trained Grand National hopeful who ran a career best over three miles . . . but isn't qualified

Jamie Snowden is faced with a potential headache as he prepares Paddy Power winner for the Randox Grand National - the seven-year-old has yet to satisfy one of the criteria which would allow him to run at Aintree.

The race conditions require a horse to have finished in the first four in a chase over three miles or further, but Ga Law's unfortunate final-fence fall in the Sky Bet Chase on his first try at the trip denied him that element on his record.

To add insult to injury, he was raised 2lb for that run, meaning the BHA handicappers believe he is a better horse over the qualifying distance. And with the National Ga Law's long-term aim, the situation means a run in the Ryanair Chase back at two and a half miles at the Cheltenham Festival now looks the least attractive option open to Snowden, who feels some discretion should be built into the conditions of the race.

"The rules have been there for a while and I’ve always known what they are, so it’s not bowled me a googly," said Snowden. "But he was coming through to win his race or, at the very least finish second, at Doncaster. The handicapper felt that when putting him up by 2lb. He has assumed that he has run a career-best over that trip.

"Surely the handicapper should have some discretion. We all accept rules and criteria but don’t put me up for falling at the last if you don’t think I’ve shown improved form. And if you think I’ve shown improved form, then I’ve shown it over three miles."

Jamie Snowden sports a big smile after Ga Law's Paddy Power Gold Cup victory Credit: Edward Whitaker

In a market dominated by Irish-trained runners, Ga Law ranges from 33-1 to 50-1 for the National, with Snowden now facing a choice between two very different targets as he tries to get the son of Sinndar qualified.

"I’ve got two possibilities now: either the Listed race at Kelso next weekend or else the Gold Cup," said Snowden. "Obviously, he did take a fall and I’d like to give him all the time to recover from that before his next run. Kelso is an option but it’s tight, and the Gold Cup is the Gold Cup. We’re 14-1 for the Ryanair, we’d be 50-1 plus for the Gold Cup."

Snowden added: "If I run him in the Ryanair, he won’t qualify for the Grand National. Unfortunately, the way the rules are written, not a huge amount of common sense prevails. If the horse is ready for Kelso, we’ll go to Kelso. If he’s not ready, then we can’t."

Ga Law is rated 152 and was allotted 10st 11lb by BHA senior handicapper Martin Greenwood when the National weights were released on Tuesday, placing him at 24 on the list of entries.

