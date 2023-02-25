'I'm not sure what could live with her' - Stayers' Hurdle temptation proving strong for Marie's Rock team

Nothing will live with 's electric turn of foot if she transfers her finishing burst to three miles in next month's Stayers' Hurdle, according to her racing manager.

The seven-year-old settled last year's Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle with a potent late burst and is a best-priced 7-2 to retain her crown against the likes of Honeysuckle and Love Envoi on March 14.

However, she also has the tantalising option of the Stayers' Hurdle two days later, and Middleham Park's Tom Palin is confident her innate speed will be a potent weapon over the longer distance.

"Going up to two and a half miles brought out a stone of improvement and she's bred to see out three miles," he said. "If she had the same turn of foot she shows over two and a half miles over three, then I'm not sure what could live with her – and she would be my idea of the Stayers' Hurdle winner."

The mare made a breezy return to action over an intermediate trip in the Relkeel Hurdle on New Year's Day, form which was boosted last weekend when I Like To Move It ran away with the Kingwell Hurdle, and she is reported to be in blistering form as festival preparations begin in earnest.

"She's in great form and loving life," Palin said. "She did her first piece in anger on Tuesday and Nicky [Henderson] was delighted with how she went. Nico was on board and he was very happy with her. I was quoted earlier on in the year saying, 'she's as good as we've ever had her', and I'd stand by it."

A decision over her ultimate target will be left until the last moment as connections seek to gain the clearest picture of both races, with the status of the opposition unclear and options to go up in trip at Aintree and Punchestown afterwards.

"There's no point coming this far and not taking in all the information you can," Palin said. "Flooring Porter and Klassical Dream look like they're getting there for the Stayers', we hadn't seen Blazing Khal in a year and a half and now he's a Grade 2 winner and gone lame again. Teahupoo has only ever really excelled on soft ground. If it comes up good or good to firm, is he going to be the same horse?

"We'll make a decision on March 12 as that's the day we've got to declare for the Mares'. I'd say she's still more likely to defend her crown if we can and then go up to three miles at Aintree, but let's see how it all pans out."

The eight-year-old has already won more than £230,000, including when successful over Champion Hurdle-winning stablemate Epatante in the Grade 1 Mares Champion Hurdle at Punchestown last year, and connections are relishing every moment.

"We're living the dream," Palin added. "We were living it during her novice hurdle days, but she went in the doldrums and we never thought we'd never experience it again.

"Every time someone rings me to talk about her is a brilliant day. We're coming into Cheltenham with a dual Grade 1 winner, a defending champion, she's so special and we're so lucky. She's going to give us a great day wherever we go, win, lose or draw."

Coral: 2-1 Honeysuckle, 3 Marie's Rock, 10-3 Epatante,, 4 Love Envoi, 5 Echoes In Rain, 6 Brandy Love, 8 Queens Brook, 10 Telmesomethinggirl, 12 Shewearsitwell, 16 bar

Paddy Power: 9-4 Blazing Khal, 7-2 Teahupoo, 5 Marie's Rock, 6 Home By The Lee, Flooring Porter, 8 Klassical Dream, Sir Gerhard 10 Gold Tweet, 14 Ashdale Bob, Buzz, Paisley Park, 16 bar

Read these next:

is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to . Chris Cook, a four-time Racing Reporter of the Year award winner, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.