'I wanted to give him a big hug and say thanks' - Corach Rambler's connections proud as punch as hero returns home

Winning the Grand National takes some time to process.

For the connections of , a mere 18 hours was not enough to come to terms with landing the world's most famous race, but it was enough warning for the Perthshire locals to show up in force to welcome home the newest Grand National hero.

Cars lined the road leading to Arlary House Stables well before Corach Rambler's scheduled arrival time, a symbolic homecoming after returning to Lucinda Russell's second base in South Kilduff in the early hours of Sunday morning.

By the time the Grand National star made his triumphant entrance, the small corner of Milnathort was crammed with hundreds of well-wishers, who not only showed their support through numbers but also through gifts, with offerings of carrots and apples piled up at the yard entrance.

Those families in attendance no doubt enjoyed significantly more sleep than Russell's close-knit team, who were still reeling from a dazzling three days at Aintree.

"I'm knackered," assistant trainer and travelling head girl Jaimie Duff said. "I'm so emotionally drained.

"We didn't leave Aintree until 8pm last night and got back at about 1.30am. I've not really slept yet because I wanted to watch the race as I couldn't watch it live. I had to keep asking Lori [Walsh, groom] where he was as I can't enjoy it at all when it's happening, only when I know they're home and in one piece.

"We've had an amazing season and I think this week has just topped it off. Ahoy Senor and Douglas Talking ran their hearts out on Thursday and then we had Apple Away win on Friday before Corach. Driving home last night, all we kept saying was: 'We've won the National'. It still hasn't sunk in yet."

Team Corach: staff at Lucinda Russell's and members of The Ramblers pose with the Grand National hero at his homecoming Credit: GROSSICK RACING

Duff wasn't the only one reeling from Saturday's emphatic victory. The staff at Arlary, many of whom were not around for One For Arthur's triumph in 2017, talked with an air of amazement over Corach Rambler's imperious performance under Derek Fox.

The winning jockey, either camera shy or recovering from the previous night's celebrations, failed to make an appearance, but he remains the centre of discussion. His return from injury in the nick of time struck as deja vu for Belinda McClung and Deborah Thomson, the owners of One For Arthur, who were thrilled to welcome home the yard's next National star.

"It's funny with Derek coming back from injury like that, it's so similar to what happened for Arthur's National," Thomson said. "We wanted to be here today as we're absolutely thrilled for them all.

"Arthur took us on an amazing journey and these guys, what a journey they’ve had, with two Cheltenham Festival wins too. We were there yesterday and after racing finished we did a little private ceremony with Lucinda and Scu [Peter Scudamore] and scattered Arthur's ashes by the winning post. It was a bit of an emotional day, but I'm just delighted for The Ramblers. They'll have a great year, just like we did."

Thomas Kendall, one of the seven-man partnership that make up The Ramblers, was already enjoying the fruits of such a momentous success. Sporting a bright orange gilet, the Glaswegian owner was soaking in the celebrations but was quick to heap the praise back on his winning charge.

"It's great to see so many people here to see Corach today, but I wanted to come and see him most of all," Kendall said. "On racedays you don't get that much time with him, so I was very keen to get here because I wanted to give him a big hug and say thanks.

"It's a dream come true and the best day of my life. I was out until about half one last night and left about half four in the morning. I'm sure it will catch up with me later, but I think the adrenaline from a Grand National winner will keep me going for quite some time!

"I wore a purple suit at Aintree and I've had a lot of stick for it, but I’ve come to terms with the fact that Corach loves bright colours. That's why I’m wearing a bright orange gilet today. I like to make an effort for Corach because he makes an effort for us.

"There's so many things that come with being a National winner. He's gone down in history, and I suppose we have as well. I was taking about 200 selfies with random people, it's all a bit strange, but I'm happy to be a local celebrity for now and hopefully we can come back next year."

"The public know him, aren't they lucky" - large crowds gather to greet Corach Rambler Credit: GROSSICK RACING

At the centre of all the proceedings on Sunday morning was Corach Rambler, the brave and mischievous chaser who seemed rather pleased with his new place in the history books.

He stood impeccably still for the public clamouring for his attention, a sight of both pride and vexation for his regular rider.

"He's been so well behaved, yet when he's away from the cameras he bites and kicks me," Scudamore grumbled good-heartedly.

"I love Corach and I just wanted to share him with people. There's a lot of them here today, there's a real pride in the community.

"Now, they get him. His stupid nose, how he seems to laugh at the cameras, he's stepped into a world way beyond the normal racing public.

"The village wouldn't have heard of Cheltenham, but they know the Grand National. The public know him now – aren't they lucky."

