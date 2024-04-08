Kitty's Light could face ballot for final National spot - but Christian Williams confident 'blossoming' stable star will get in
Kitty's Light's participation in the Randox Grand National on Saturday could hinge on a ballot after just one horse guaranteed a run in the race was scratched at Monday's five-day confirmations stage – but trainer Christian Williams does not foresee his stable star failing to make the cut and believes he is blossoming in preparation for the Aintree showpiece.
Kitty’s Light, who landed the Scottish Grand National and bet365 Gold Cup in a stellar spring last season, is a general 14-1 chance and will make the 34-runner line-up if one of the horses above him in the weights is not declared on Thursday morning.
If the top 35 are declared, a random ballot for the final two spaces will take place between Kitty’s Light, Chambard and Eklat De Rire, who share the same National mark of 146 and have all been dropped 1lb on official ratings since the National weights were revealed in February.
Published on 8 April 2024inGrand National festival
Last updated 18:02, 8 April 2024
