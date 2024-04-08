Kitty's Light could face ballot for final National spot - but Christian Williams confident 'blossoming' stable star will get in

Kitty's Light's participation in the Randox Grand National on Saturday could hinge on a ballot after just one horse guaranteed a run in the race was scratched at Monday's five-day confirmations stage – but trainer Christian Williams does not foresee his stable star failing to make the cut and believes he is blossoming in preparation for the Aintree showpiece.

Kitty’s Light , who landed the Scottish Grand National and bet365 Gold Cup in a stellar spring last season, is a general 14-1 chance and will make the 34-runner line-up if one of the horses above him in the weights is not declared on Thursday morning.

If the top 35 are declared, a random ballot for the final two spaces will take place between Kitty’s Light, Chambard and Eklat De Rire , who share the same National mark of 146 and have all been dropped 1lb on official ratings since the National weights were revealed in February.