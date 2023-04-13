Your one-stop shop for Grand National festival news on Thursday morning . . .

Watch now:

Irish favourites supported

Punters are banking on an Irish invasion on day one of the Grand National meeting with big-race favourites Banbridge and Zenta said to be the best backed horses on Thursday with Coral.

Banbridge is reported to be extremely popular with Coral and Sky Bet while Betfair said he was "super strong" at the head of the market for the Racehorse Lotto Manifesto Novices' Chase (). He is now as short as 5-4, having been 13-8 overnight.

The Joseph O'Brien-trained runner was second to subsequent Arkle winner El Fabiolo last time and the support comes as Stage Star, for Paul Nicholls, has drifted out to 15-8 (from 7-4).

In the following Jewson Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle (), Zenta is reportedly very strong with Coral. The Willie Mullins-trained mare brings the best Cheltenham Festival form to the race, having finished third in the Triumph.

Betfair said the treble featuring both Irish-trained runners along with the short-priced Constitution Hill was particularly popular on Thursday morning.

Barry Orr, spokesman for Betfair, said: "Banbridge is super strong, he's 11-8 from 9-4. We've also seen money for the multi of Banbridge, Zenta and Constitution Hill, which pays around 5-1. Just like Cheltenham, punters want to have running-up money going on Constitution Hill and at 1-9 he's a prohibitive price for the majority of backers but they want to cheer him home’.’

Elsewhere, Ahoy Senor is subject to some interest in the Alder Hey Aintree Bowl Chase (), with Shishkin still at the top of the market.

Coral's David Stevens said: “After the Irish domination of the Cheltenham Festival, punters are expecting more success for the visitors at Aintree, with Banbridge and Zenta both well-backed favourites for the day’s opening two races. Ahoy Senor is a popular selection in the Aintree Bowl, with Lucinda Russell’s charge backed for his third consecutive victory at this meeting."

Updated at 10.30am

Going update

Jump racing's biggest names descend on Liverpool on Thursday and Aintree's clerk of the course Sulekha Varma said there should be an "ideal" racing surface for day one of the Grand National meeting, with the going now officially good to soft all over on the Mildmay course.

Good in places was removed from the going description on Thursday morning following a wet start to the week at Aintree. Further scattered showers, around 1-2mm in total, are forecast throughout racing, while it is set to be a breezy day.

It is good to soft, soft in places on the Grand National course which will be used once on Thursday for the Randox Foxhunters' Open Hunters' Chase (). It is the first time the fences have been jumped since December.

Varma said she faced a "challenge" earlier in the week with conditions good to firm in places and a lack of substantial rain in the forecast, but hailed her team for their efforts this week.

Varma said: "We're good to soft on the Mildmay and it's good to soft, soft in places on the Grand National course. It's ideal ground and I'm really pleased with it, everything's fallen into place. It walks like beautiful ground, looks amazing and the team have done a brilliant job."

"It's pretty breezy at the moment but thankfully not too problematic and we might get a few showers through Thursday and Friday."

It promises to be an excellent day with Constitution Hill undoubtedly the star of the show. Last month's brilliant Champion Hurdle winner is stepped up in distance for the William Hill Aintree Hurdle () but is as short as 1-12 to retain his unbeaten status on the racecourse for Nicky Henderson.

His high-class stablemate Shishkin remains at the top of the market for the Alder Hey Aintree Bowl Chase () and is generally 2-1.

Bravemansgame is a significant non-runner in the Bowl. He was taken out last night following intervention by the Financial Conduct Authority, with the company of former part-owner John Dance placed into special administration.

Updated at 10.30am

Get 50% off Members' Club Ultimate Monthly for three months! Unlock the Racing Post digital newspaper and full site access for less, with 50% off your first three months of a subscription to Racing Post Members' Club. Be the punter in the know for Aintree and all the major upcoming festivals. .

Market movers

1.45

Banbridge 6-4 (from 7-4)

3.30

Constitution Hill 1-10 (from 1-8)

4.05

Dento Des Obeaux 16-1 (from 25-1)

4.40

Before Midnight 16-1 (from 20-1)

Non-runners: day one absentees

2.55

3 Bravemansgame

4.05

22 Sir Jack Yeats

4.40

9 Global Citizen

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.