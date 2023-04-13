Cracking the Aintree day one puzzle with David Jennings

Deputy Ireland editor and Upping The Ante star David Jennings takes you through the card on day one of the Grand National festival at Aintree on Thursday, headlined by a high-class Alder Hey Aintree Bowl ().



Racehorse Lotto Manifesto Novices' Chase, 2m4f, Grade 1

DJ's tip:

The last favourite to win this was Captain Conan way back in 2013 and even Sizing John was beaten here in 2016, before winning the Gold Cup a year later in 2017. Saint Roi has never gone beyond 2m3f for Willie Mullins but everything about the way he races suggests it will suit. His trainer isn't in the worst form either, with just the 15 winners in three days over Easter.

Saint Roi 13:45 Aintree View Racecard



Jewson Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle, 2m1f, Grade 1

DJ's tip:

Anything Gary Moore touches is turning to gold right now. I think if I brought him over to my gaff for a week, he would have me up front for Shamrock Rovers within a week. He shrewdly skipped Cheltenham with Bo Zenith and his patience can be rewarded. This son of Zarak beat Blood Destiny when with David Cottin and his Racing Post Ratings have gone from 105 to 120 to 125 since arriving in Britain.

Bo Zenith 14:20 Aintree View Racecard



Alder Hey Aintree Bowl Chase, 3m1f, Grade 1

DJ's tip:

I have a theory with Shishkin. Hear me out. I think he needs room and lots of daylight. His last eight wins have been in fields of six or fewer and five of them were four-runner affairs. His four best RPRs have come in fields of six or fewer too. He hated the hustle and bustle of the Ryanair (I think he was the same in the Supreme) and it was only after he got a bit of room after the last that he began to motor. The Bowl is exactly what Shishkin needs. They'll be going a gear slower and he will get all the room he wants. I think he is the most naturally talented runner in the race and this is perfect place to express himself properly.

Shishkin 14:55 Aintree View Racecard



William Hill Aintree Hurdle, 2m4f, Grade 1

DJ's tip:

Constitution Hill is the best horse in the race. Sharjah is the second-best horse in the race. The straight forecast will pay about six or seven quid. Do it. Go collect. Thank me later.

Constitution Hill 15:30 Aintree View Racecard



Randox Foxhunters' Open Hunters' Chase, 2m5f

DJ's tip:

How Winged Leader didn't win the Hunters' Chase at Cheltenham last year remains a mystery to me. He was home and hosed. He hit 1.16 on Betfair in running. It was over, only it wasn't and Billaway spoiled the party. David Christie has missed with Vaucelet at Cheltenham and with Ferns Lock at Fairyhouse, but he can hit the back of the net here.

Winged Leader 16:05 Aintree View Racecard



Close Brothers Red Rum Handicap Chase, 2m

DJ's tip:

Had the rain stayed away, Third Time Lucki might have won the Grand Annual. He's 1lb lower now at a track that places more emphasis on speed. He deserves to be favourite and anything over 4-1 is value.

Third Time Lucki 16:40 Aintree View Racecard



Goffs UK Nickel Coin Mares' Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race, 2m1f, Grade 2

DJ's tip:

Jolie Coeur Allen could be anything, as could July Flower, but we already know Dysart Enos is something and I can't see her finishing out of the frame. I loved what she did at Market Rasen.

Dysart Enos 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

Day one highlights

The big race

The Alder Hey Aintree Bowl () promises to be one of the races of the season. Bravemansgame is a non-runner but a top-class field remains which includes the enigma that is Shishkin. A race-ending blunder cost Nicky Henderson's nine-year-old in the Ryanair, and he now steps up to 3m1f for the first time. Course specialist Ahoy Senor and Savills Chase winner Conflated also bring plenty to the party – as does a certain A Plus Tard. What a race we have in store.

The big horse

The one name on everyone's lips is . National Hunt's poster boy oozed class when dispatching of his rivals in the Champion Hurdle, and now steps up to 2m4f to tackle the William Hill Aintree Hurdle (). The six-year-old has been mopping up Grade 1s on the bridle this season, and anything but another easy success would be a shock on what could prove to be his final hurdles outing.

The big story

Davy Russell cut a frustrated figure at the Cheltenham Festival but any fears the rider would call it a day have been kerbed as he's back in action with a pair of rides on the Aintree day one card. Zanahiyr outperformed odds of 66-1 when third in the Champion Hurdle, but with Constitution Hill back in opposition, he looks set for minor money in the William Hill Aintree Hurdle (). Russell's second ride of the day comes in the concluding Goffs UK Nickel Coin Mares' Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race (), where he partners Magic Dawn on the six-year-old's debut for Gordon Elliott.

