Confirmations for Saturday's Scottish Grand National at Ayr - including six potential runners for Willie Mullins

Willie Mullins looks set to play a strong hand in his bid for a first British jumps trainers' title after he confirmed six runners for Saturday's Coral Scottish Grand National .

The Closutton trainer shot to the lead in the championship race following his victory with I Am Maximus at Aintree on Saturday and will be well represented at Ayr this weekend with entries in all eight contests on Saturday's card.

The feature 4m handicap is worth £200,000 and Mullins whittled his contenders down from an initial ten entries, with his team headed by Macdermott , who shot to the head of the market on Sunday following his stablemate's success at Aintree.

Mr Incredible could also line up after unseating his rider at the Chair on Saturday and is the only Grand National runner still to feature among the 36 vying for a place following Monday's confirmation stage.

We'llhavewan , Klarc Kent , Ontheropes and Spanish Harlem complete Mullins' provisional team for the Scottish National while Dan Skelton, who sits in second in the trainers' championship, could be represented solely by Ballygrifincottage if Sail Away is engaged at Cheltenham on Wednesday.

Last year's winner Kitty's Light did not feature among the confirmations following his fifth-place finish on Saturday, leaving two-time winner Christian Williams without a runner in the race.

Paul Nicholls, who last landed the contest with dual winner Vicente in 2017, confirmed three of his five entries led by Grade 1 winner Stay Away Fay , with Flash Collonges and Broken Halo also left in ahead of declarations on Thursday.

Macdermott: cut to favouritism for the Scottish National for Willie Mullins Credit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)

Mullins sits £52,000 clear of Skelton in the title race and is backing up his statement of intent for a first British trainers' championship with 33 entries across Ayr's Saturday fixture.

Alongside his six possible runners in the feature chase, he also confirmed four for the Coral Scottish Champion Hurdle but left out Onlyamatteroftime , who was a general 8-1 shot for the Grade 2 contest.

Mullins could instead be represented by Alvaniy , Ocastle des Mottes , Westport Cove and last year's Punchestown festival winner Bialystok , with the market led by the Skelton-trained County Hurdle runner-up L'Eau du Sud .

Six-time Grade 1 winner Sharjah might be a star attraction on Ayr's undercard after he featured among two entries for Mullins in the opening 2m½f handicap chase (1.15 ) and the CPMS Novices' Champion Handicap Chase (1.50 ). Scottish National contenders Klarc Kent, Stay Away Fay and the Stuart Crawford-trained The Flier Begley were also entered in the £50,000 novice contest.

Mullins' chief rivals in the title race could also saddle runners in every contest, with Skelton making 20 entries across the board compared to 14 from Nicholls, whose team may include Thursday's Red Rum Handicap winner Sans Bruit .

Confirmations for the Scottish Grand National at Ayr

Stay Away Fay Paul Nicholls

Mr Incredible Willie Mullins

Elvis Mail Nick Alexander

Beauport Nigel Twiston-Davies

Sail Away Dan Skelton

Ontheropes Willie Mullins

Courtland Peter Bowen

Spanish Harlem Willie Mullins

Gold Cup Bailly Stuart Crawford

Iron Bridge Jonjo O'Neill

Whistleinthedark Laura Morgan

Ballygrifincottage Dan Skelton

Macdermott Willie Mullins

Tommie Beau Seamus Mullins

Broken Halo Paul Nicholls

Mr Vango Sara Bradstock

Autonomous Cloud Fergal O'Brien

Anglers Crag Brian Ellison

Inis Oirr Lucinda Russell

My Silver Lining Emma Lavelle

Git Maker Jamie Snowden

Surrey Quest Toby Lawes

Klarc Kent Willie Mullins

Whacker Clan Henry de Bromhead

Twoshotsoftequila Rebecca Menzies

Egbert Alan King

Flash Collonges Paul Nicholls

Flash De Touzaine Liz Doyle

The Flier Begley Stuart Crawford

Punitive Peter Bowen

Secret Reprieve Evan Williams

We'llhavewan Willie Mullins

Your Own Story Lucinda Russell

Bodhisattva John McConnell

Magna Sam Alastair Ralph

The Gradual Slope Sean O'Brien

Coral Scottish Grand National, April 20

Coral: 6 Macdermott, 8 Anglers Crag, 10 Git Maker, Sail Away, 12 Beauport, Inis Oirr, Stay Away Fay, 14 Autonomous Cloud, Elvis Mail, My Silver Lining, Whacker Clan, 16 bar.

