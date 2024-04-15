Confirmations for Saturday's Scottish Grand National at Ayr - including six potential runners for Willie Mullins
Willie Mullins looks set to play a strong hand in his bid for a first British jumps trainers' title after he confirmed six runners for Saturday's Coral Scottish Grand National.
The Closutton trainer shot to the lead in the championship race following his victory with I Am Maximus at Aintree on Saturday and will be well represented at Ayr this weekend with entries in all eight contests on Saturday's card.
The feature 4m handicap is worth £200,000 and Mullins whittled his contenders down from an initial ten entries, with his team headed by Macdermott, who shot to the head of the market on Sunday following his stablemate's success at Aintree.
Mr Incredible could also line up after unseating his rider at the Chair on Saturday and is the only Grand National runner still to feature among the 36 vying for a place following Monday's confirmation stage.
We'llhavewan, Klarc Kent, Ontheropes and Spanish Harlem complete Mullins' provisional team for the Scottish National while Dan Skelton, who sits in second in the trainers' championship, could be represented solely by Ballygrifincottage if Sail Away is engaged at Cheltenham on Wednesday.
Last year's winner Kitty's Light did not feature among the confirmations following his fifth-place finish on Saturday, leaving two-time winner Christian Williams without a runner in the race.
Paul Nicholls, who last landed the contest with dual winner Vicente in 2017, confirmed three of his five entries led by Grade 1 winner Stay Away Fay, with Flash Collonges and Broken Halo also left in ahead of declarations on Thursday.
Mullins sits £52,000 clear of Skelton in the title race and is backing up his statement of intent for a first British trainers' championship with 33 entries across Ayr's Saturday fixture.
Alongside his six possible runners in the feature chase, he also confirmed four for the Coral Scottish Champion Hurdle but left out Onlyamatteroftime, who was a general 8-1 shot for the Grade 2 contest.
Mullins could instead be represented by Alvaniy, Ocastle des Mottes, Westport Cove and last year's Punchestown festival winner Bialystok, with the market led by the Skelton-trained County Hurdle runner-up L'Eau du Sud.
Six-time Grade 1 winner Sharjah might be a star attraction on Ayr's undercard after he featured among two entries for Mullins in the opening 2m½f handicap chase (1.15) and the CPMS Novices' Champion Handicap Chase (1.50). Scottish National contenders Klarc Kent, Stay Away Fay and the Stuart Crawford-trained The Flier Begley were also entered in the £50,000 novice contest.
Mullins' chief rivals in the title race could also saddle runners in every contest, with Skelton making 20 entries across the board compared to 14 from Nicholls, whose team may include Thursday's Red Rum Handicap winner Sans Bruit.
Confirmations for the Scottish Grand National at Ayr
Stay Away Fay Paul Nicholls
Mr Incredible Willie Mullins
Elvis Mail Nick Alexander
Beauport Nigel Twiston-Davies
Sail Away Dan Skelton
Ontheropes Willie Mullins
Courtland Peter Bowen
Spanish Harlem Willie Mullins
Gold Cup Bailly Stuart Crawford
Iron Bridge Jonjo O'Neill
Whistleinthedark Laura Morgan
Ballygrifincottage Dan Skelton
Macdermott Willie Mullins
Tommie Beau Seamus Mullins
Broken Halo Paul Nicholls
Mr Vango Sara Bradstock
Autonomous Cloud Fergal O'Brien
Anglers Crag Brian Ellison
Inis Oirr Lucinda Russell
My Silver Lining Emma Lavelle
Git Maker Jamie Snowden
Surrey Quest Toby Lawes
Klarc Kent Willie Mullins
Whacker Clan Henry de Bromhead
Twoshotsoftequila Rebecca Menzies
Egbert Alan King
Flash Collonges Paul Nicholls
Flash De Touzaine Liz Doyle
The Flier Begley Stuart Crawford
Punitive Peter Bowen
Secret Reprieve Evan Williams
We'llhavewan Willie Mullins
Your Own Story Lucinda Russell
Bodhisattva John McConnell
Magna Sam Alastair Ralph
The Gradual Slope Sean O'Brien
Coral Scottish Grand National, April 20
Coral: 6 Macdermott, 8 Anglers Crag, 10 Git Maker, Sail Away, 12 Beauport, Inis Oirr, Stay Away Fay, 14 Autonomous Cloud, Elvis Mail, My Silver Lining, Whacker Clan, 16 bar.
Published on 15 April 2024inBritain
Last updated 13:53, 15 April 2024
