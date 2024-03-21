Racing Post logo
'It's exactly what we wanted' - Lucinda Russell says Gold Cup has primed Corach Rambler in his bid for more Grand National glory

Corach Rambler leads home Vanillier in last year's Grand National
Grand National hero Corach Rambler ran the best race of his life to finish third in the Gold Cup but trainer Lucinda Russell is confident there is more to come, with a reminder the plan was always to peak at Aintree.

A staying-on third in jumps racing's most prestigious race was enough for the handicapper to declare Corach Rambler officially 3lb well in for Aintree and for bookmakers to halve the ten-year-old in price to a general 5-1 favourite for the Randox-sponsored £1 million marathon.

Cheltenham to Aintree is a tried-and-tested route for Corach Rambler, who won last year's Ultima with a career best performance en route to Aintree glory, and the first part of that plan has been executed to perfection again this year.

Stuart RileyDeputy news editor

Published on 21 March 2024inGrand National festival

Last updated 20:04, 21 March 2024

