'If the two incidents hadn't happened I'd have won' - inside the Aintree Hurdle stewards' inquiry

A stewards' inquiry was called to determine the level of interference caused by Impaire Et Passe, who narrowly denied Bob Olinger and Langer Dan under Paul Townend in a dramatic finish to the Aintree Hurdle . Below are the arguments put forward by each rider in the stewards' room

Rachael Blackmore, rider of runner-up Bob Olinger

Down at the second-last, Mr Townend's horse has moved right and taken me off my line. I've had to check my stride at that point and lost my rhythm. I wasn't able to ride down to the hurdle as I would have liked, which meant he wasn't as quick and slick.

At the last, his horse has done the same thing and knocked me off my stride a bit. Then heading down to the line, I feel I've been bumped out off my stride again. Those three incidents have massively affected the true, straight running of my horse and I've only finished a nose behind.

The pressure on the straight came from the inside, Mr Skelton's horse on that occasion. Mr Townend's horse has then come back across me and I've come at them again. I just feel if I had a true, straight running without any interference then I was the winner of this race.

Rachael Blackmore, Harry Skelton and Paul Townend pull up on their mounts after the Aintree Hurdle Credit: Edward Whitaker

Harry Skelton, rider of third-place Langer Dan

I wanted to get plenty of cover throughout and deliver him with one good run. It parted like the Red Sea at the second-last with Mr Townend's horse jumping out to his right. I was picking up and felt like I had plenty of horse underneath me.

After the last, he seemed to be spooked by all the cameras on the inside and drifts out to his right. Once I've straightened him up, Mr Townend's horse slightly leans on me and intimidates me back towards the rail. I felt Mr Townend wasn't a length and half clear so I had to switch.

Miss Blackmore's horse helped carry me towards the line but then I get a bump from both horses. I'm like a ping-pong ball in the middle. I felt he was coming with a winning run and was an unlucky loser. If those two incidents hadn't happened I feel I would have won.

Paul Townend, rider of the winner Impaire Et Passe

You can see I've gone right at the last but on the overhead I'm well clear of Miss Blackmore, who doesn't have to stop riding her horse and makes ground on me at the hurdle .

Mr Skelton's horse has spotted something and come to meet me on the straight. As we come across, Mr Skelton's horse has come out to join me and I'm well clear of him. He never has to stop riding. He switches course but that's after I've gone clear of him.

My horse has initially quickened really well. He's tied up a little approaching the line and has pulled himself up a bit but as they close on me, my horse is going again and he's definitely the best horse on the day.

