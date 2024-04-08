'His Gold Cup third showed he's not just a handicapper' - Corach Rambler part-owner hoping to make more Aintree history
A career-best third in a soft-ground Cheltenham Gold Cup gives connections hope testing conditions will not scupper Corach Rambler’s bid for back-to-back Grand National victories, according to the 22-year-old owner who made history last year.
Business student Cameron Sword, then 21, became the youngest person to have a share in a Grand National winner when the Lucinda Russell-trained Corach Rambler landed jump racing’s most famous prize, a record previously held by Bryan Burrough, who was 23 when Corbiere won in 1983.
Sword is part of the Ramblers syndicate who own the ten-year-old, and he feels Corach Rambler's recent Gold Cup effort when beaten 13 lengths by Galopin Des Champs – recording a career-best Racing Post Rating of 169 – makes him a worthy 5-1 favourite in his bid to defy a 13lb higher mark than last year.
Published on 8 April 2024inGrand National festival
Last updated 17:00, 8 April 2024
- 'It’s surprising what can happen' - Evan Williams looking for another Grade 1 upset with Libberty Hunter at Aintree
- Four removed but Grand National top 34 largely unchanged as field begins to take shape at five-day stage
- Stayers' Hurdle winner Teahupoo the star act as Grand National day entries revealed
- A ten-minute Grand National? Learning the lessons from times when the mud flew at Aintree
- Dan Skelton reveals Aintree plans for Grey Dawning and Protektorat in crucial week for title bid
