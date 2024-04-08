Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race5 MINS
17:08 WincantonHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race5 MINS
17:08 WincantonHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Grand National festival
premium

'His Gold Cup third showed he's not just a handicapper' - Corach Rambler part-owner hoping to make more Aintree history

Joy for the Ramblers as they proudly show off their Grand National trophy
Cameron Sword (centre, back): was a Grand National-winning owner at the age of 21 with Corach Rambler last yearCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

A career-best third in a soft-ground Cheltenham Gold Cup gives connections hope testing conditions will not scupper Corach Rambler’s bid for back-to-back Grand National victories, according to the 22-year-old owner who made history last year.

Business student Cameron Sword, then 21, became the youngest person to have a share in a Grand National winner when the Lucinda Russell-trained Corach Rambler landed jump racing’s most famous prize, a record previously held by Bryan Burrough, who was 23 when Corbiere won in 1983.

Sword is part of the Ramblers syndicate who own the ten-year-old, and he feels Corach Rambler's recent Gold Cup effort when beaten 13 lengths by Galopin Des Champs – recording a career-best Racing Post Rating of 169 – makes him a worthy 5-1 favourite in his bid to defy a 13lb higher mark than last year.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Jack HaynesReporter

Published on 8 April 2024inGrand National festival

Last updated 17:00, 8 April 2024

iconCopy
more inGrand National festival
more inGrand National festival