'His Gold Cup third showed he's not just a handicapper' - Corach Rambler part-owner hoping to make more Aintree history

A career-best third in a soft-ground Cheltenham Gold Cup gives connections hope testing conditions will not scupper Corach Rambler’s bid for back-to-back Grand National victories, according to the 22-year-old owner who made history last year.

Business student Cameron Sword, then 21, became the youngest person to have a share in a Grand National winner when the Lucinda Russell-trained Corach Rambler landed jump racing’s most famous prize, a record previously held by Bryan Burrough, who was 23 when Corbiere won in 1983.

Sword is part of the Ramblers syndicate who own the ten-year-old, and he feels Corach Rambler's recent Gold Cup effort when beaten 13 lengths by Galopin Des Champs – recording a career-best Racing Post Rating of 169 – makes him a worthy 5-1 favourite in his bid to defy a 13lb higher mark than last year.