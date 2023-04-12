'He's going to be declared on Corach Rambler' - Derek Fox set for Grand National all-clear

Derek Fox looks set to ride Randox Grand National favourite after coming through a late injury scare.

He has not ridden since hurting his shoulder in a fall at Wetherby last week and has been replaced by Brian Hughes on Ahoy Senor in the Aintree Bowl on Thursday.

But Lucinda Russell, who trains Ahoy Senor and Corach Rambler, said on Wednesday: "Derek's fine.

"He's been to the gym and done loads of exercises and I think he's very pleased. He's feeling a lot brighter and more confident than he was the other day.

"I think he'll pass the doctor and he's going to be declared on Corach Rambler. We're very tight as a team so it will be great to have Derek on."

Fox and Russell teamed up to give Scotland a second Grand National success with One For Arthur in 2017.

Corach Rambler has been favourite for Saturday's £1 million showpiece ever since he and Fox scored a repeat triumph in the Ultima Handicap Chase at Cheltenham last month.

Coral: 6 Corach Rambler, 8 Noble Yeats, 9 Delta Work, 12 Any Second Now, Gaillard Du Mesnil, 14 Mr Incredible, Le Milos 16 Ain’t That A Shame, Galvin, Longhouse Poet, Vanillier, 20 Our Power, Capodanno, 25 Lifetime Ambition, The Big Breakaway, The Big Dog, 33 bar

