'He is unlikely to be a 50-1 shot' – Graeme Rodway's five overpriced Grand National horses

With the entries for the Grand National now confirmed, deputy betting editor Graeme Rodway casts his eye across them to find five horses who have been missed in the market.

(best price 33-1)

After Lifetime Ambition won at Limerick last year, trainer Jessica Harrington said: "Robert [Power] said he’s a proper Grand National horse in the making for Aintree next year."

That would suggest all roads lead to Liverpool this season and Lifetime Ambition has the requisite class to be competitive in the race. He proved that when third to Galopin Des Champs in the John Durkan last December and he should be better at this trip.

He was found wanting over that trip behind Fakir D'Oudairies in a Grade 2 at Thurles last time, but the Grand National will pose an entirely different test and he proved he can jump the fences when fourth in the Grand Sefton at the track in November.

(50-1)

According to trainer Henry de Bromhead, Ain’t That A Shame "jumps and stays well" and the Grand National should therefore be the aim for a horse who is still quite unexposed.

He has had just nine runs at the age of nine and his performances this season have proved he can handle the hustle and bustle of a Grand National field. He was second in the Munster National at Limerick and then fourth in the Paddy Power Chase at Leopardstown over Christmas.

He is a fragile horse who seems at his best when fresh, so it wouldn’t be a huge surprise were he to go straight to Aintree and he is unlikely to be a 50-1 shot should connections do that.

(100-1)

Vanillier: could run a big race if he heads to Aintree Credit: Edward Whitaker

This former Albert Bartlett winner won’t be found wanting for stamina and he was a Grade 2 winner over fences in his novice year, so has the back-class to go well in the Grand National.

He fell early when fancied for a hot handicap chase at Leopardstown over the weekend, but that is the first time he has hit the deck in his career and jumping isn’t usually a problem.

Vanillier is a consistent, tough and genuine horse who looks sure to run well provided connections choose to go for the Grand National. He shouldn’t be overburdened if they do.

(50-1)

Horses who have run well in the Ladbrokes Trophy in the past have a good recent record in the Grand National and Fiddlerontheroof was second in that Newbury race last season.

He has been lightly raced since, but proved he can handle this test when fifth in the race last year behind Noble Yeats and a return to Aintree will almost certainly have been the plan.

Fiddlerontheroof was pulled up in the Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury when last seen, but might prep for this race at Haydock next week and could shorten if he runs well there.

(50-1)

Royale Pagaille: could be a force if the Aintree ground turned soft Credit: John Grossick

There won’t be many with more class in the Grand National than Royale Pagaille and he is a superb jumper, who travels and stays well, so looks an ideal candidate for the Liverpool test.

He was no match for Bravemansgame around a speed track like Kempton in the King George last time, but probably would have preferred softer ground and still ran on well for second.

The Gold Cup will probably come first, but if he runs well there it would be no surprise if connections took their chance at Aintree, especially if the ground were to come up testing.

bet365: 10 Noble Yeats, 16 Any Second Now, Iwilldoit, Longhouse Poet, Hewick, 20 Corach Rambler, Delta Work, Gaillard Du Mesnil, Ashtown Lad, Conflated, 25 bar

