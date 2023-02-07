Constitution Hill leads the way as big guns stand ground for Cheltenham Festival

Champion Hurdle favourite and , who threatens to light up the Cheltenham Gold Cup, featured among a mouthwatering list of stellar names on course for next month's festival following Tuesday's scratchings stage.

Trained by Nicky Henderson, Constitution Hill was an exceptional winner of the Supreme Novices' Hurdle last season, but is unlikely to have things all his own way in the Unibet-sponsored Champion Hurdle following the emergence of State Man.

The pair figured among 14 horses left in the race and that number includes Honeysuckle, Epatante and Love Envoi, who are instead set to contest the Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle when the festival starts on March 14.

The Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase takes place a day later and last year's winner Energumene was one of 11 left in that.

Blue Lord, Edwardstone and Editeur Du Gite are among his potential rivals, while 20 – including two-time winner Allaho – feature in the Ryanair Chase.

Flooring Porter, another duel festival hero, recently had a setback, but remains in the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle and connections of those in opposition to Galopin Des Champs do not seem to have been scared away from the Boodles-backed Gold Cup following his Irish Gold Cup success on Saturday.

Contenders include A Plus Tard, who bolted up last year, King George VI Chase hero Bravemansgame, Grand National winner Noble Yeats and Protektorat, who impressed in the Betfair Chase.

Stattler, second to Galopin Des Champs at the weekend, was also among the 23 left in.

Horses scratched from the major Cheltenham Festival contests



Bob Olinger

Knappers Hill

Sir Gerhard



Braganza

Gauloise

Get A Tonic

Lady Adare

Marada

Santa Rossa



Gelino Bello

Monkfish

Sams Profile



Amarillo Sky

Dunvegan

Sceau Royal



Brave Seasca

Darasso

Eldorado Allen

Galopin Des Champs

Royal Rendezvous

Stattler

War Lord



Frodon

L’Homme Presse

Monkfish

The Big Breakaway

2023 Cheltenham Festival offers

have a new customer offer available to get you ready for Cheltenham. Sign up .

are giving away free bets for Cheltenham to new and existing customers, and all you need is an account. Sign up .

are offering new customers free bets when they sign up. You can get them, along with money-back specials and extra places for Cheltenham, .

have lots of offers, extra places and money-back offers to get you in the mood for Cheltenham. Sign up for a new account .

New customers can prepare for Cheltenham and claim free bets and benefit from their money-back offers .

Ready for Cheltenham get a free bet from today, simply sign up to a new account .

Don't have a account? New customers can get one for Cheltenham .

If you're a new customer, will give you a free bet. Sign up to claim.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

How the markets look

Unibet Champion Hurdle (3.30, March 14)

Unibet: 1-3 Constitution Hill, 11-4 State Man, 10 Vauban, 20 Honeysuckle, 33 Epatante, 40 bar

Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle (4.10, March 14)

Coral: 2-1 Honeysuckle, 7-2 Marie's Rock, 4, Love Envoi, Brandy Love, Epatante, 5 Echoes In Rain, 10 Telmesomethinggirl, 12 Queens Brook, Shewearsitwell, 16 bar

Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase (3.30, March 15)

William Hill: 6-4 Energumene, Edwardstone, 5-1 Editeur Du Gite, 6 Blue Lord, 8 Gentleman De Mee, 14-1 Greaneteen, 20 Chacun Pour Soi, 25 Nube Negra, 33 bar

Ryanair Chase (2.50, March 16)

Paddy Power: Evs Allaho, 4 Blue Lord, 5 Fakir D'Oudairies, 6 Shishkin, 7 Stattler, 8 Fury Road, Conflated, 12 Envoi Allen, Pic D'Orhy, 14 Eldorado Allen, 16 bar

Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup (3.30, March 17)

Sky Bet: 13-8 Galopin Des Champs, 5-1 A Plus Tard, 7 Bravemansgame, Noble Yeats, Stattler, 10 Ahoy Senor, 12 Conflated, 14 Minello Indo,16 Protektorat, 20 bar

Read these next:

. Bet £10 and get £40. Credited as 4 x £10 bets. 18+. From 00:01 on 13.04.2022. £40 bonus. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook. Further terms apply. (Desktop users receive bet £10 and get £30 offer). Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.