Constitution Hill leads the way as big guns stand ground for Cheltenham Festival
Champion Hurdle favourite Constitution Hill and Galopin Des Champs, who threatens to light up the Cheltenham Gold Cup, featured among a mouthwatering list of stellar names on course for next month's festival following Tuesday's scratchings stage.
Trained by Nicky Henderson, Constitution Hill was an exceptional winner of the Supreme Novices' Hurdle last season, but is unlikely to have things all his own way in the Unibet-sponsored Champion Hurdle following the emergence of State Man.
The pair figured among 14 horses left in the race and that number includes Honeysuckle, Epatante and Love Envoi, who are instead set to contest the Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle when the festival starts on March 14.
The Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase takes place a day later and last year's winner Energumene was one of 11 left in that.
Blue Lord, Edwardstone and Editeur Du Gite are among his potential rivals, while 20 – including two-time winner Allaho – feature in the Ryanair Chase.
Flooring Porter, another duel festival hero, recently had a setback, but remains in the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle and connections of those in opposition to Galopin Des Champs do not seem to have been scared away from the Boodles-backed Gold Cup following his Irish Gold Cup success on Saturday.
Contenders include A Plus Tard, who bolted up last year, King George VI Chase hero Bravemansgame, Grand National winner Noble Yeats and Protektorat, who impressed in the Betfair Chase.
Stattler, second to Galopin Des Champs at the weekend, was also among the 23 left in.
Horses scratched from the major Cheltenham Festival contests
Champion Hurdle
Bob Olinger
Knappers Hill
Sir Gerhard
Mares’ Hurdle
Braganza
Gauloise
Get A Tonic
Lady Adare
Marada
Santa Rossa
Stayers’ Hurdle
Gelino Bello
Monkfish
Sams Profile
Champion Chase
Amarillo Sky
Dunvegan
Sceau Royal
Ryanair Chase
Brave Seasca
Darasso
Eldorado Allen
Galopin Des Champs
Royal Rendezvous
Stattler
War Lord
Gold Cup
Frodon
L’Homme Presse
Monkfish
The Big Breakaway
2023 Cheltenham Festival offers
- bet365 have a new customer offer available to get you ready for Cheltenham. Sign up here.
- Paddy Power are giving away free bets for Cheltenham to new and existing customers, and all you need is an account. Sign up here.
- Sky Bet are offering new customers free bets when they sign up. You can get them, along with money-back specials and extra places for Cheltenham, here.
- Betfair have lots of offers, extra places and money-back offers to get you in the mood for Cheltenham. Sign up for a new account here.
- New William Hill customers can prepare for Cheltenham and claim free bets and benefit from their money-back offers here.
- Ready for Cheltenham get a free bet from Ladbrokes today, simply sign up to a new account here.
- Don't have a Coral account? New customers can get one for Cheltenham here.
- If you're a new customer, Tote will give you a free bet. Sign up here to claim.
- Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.
How the markets look
Unibet Champion Hurdle (3.30, March 14)
Unibet: 1-3 Constitution Hill, 11-4 State Man, 10 Vauban, 20 Honeysuckle, 33 Epatante, 40 bar
Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle (4.10, March 14)
Coral: 2-1 Honeysuckle, 7-2 Marie's Rock, 4, Love Envoi, Brandy Love, Epatante, 5 Echoes In Rain, 10 Telmesomethinggirl, 12 Queens Brook, Shewearsitwell, 16 bar
Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase (3.30, March 15)
William Hill: 6-4 Energumene, Edwardstone, 5-1 Editeur Du Gite, 6 Blue Lord, 8 Gentleman De Mee, 14-1 Greaneteen, 20 Chacun Pour Soi, 25 Nube Negra, 33 bar
Ryanair Chase (2.50, March 16)
Paddy Power: Evs Allaho, 4 Blue Lord, 5 Fakir D'Oudairies, 6 Shishkin, 7 Stattler, 8 Fury Road, Conflated, 12 Envoi Allen, Pic D'Orhy, 14 Eldorado Allen, 16 bar
Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup (3.30, March 17)
Sky Bet: 13-8 Galopin Des Champs, 5-1 A Plus Tard, 7 Bravemansgame, Noble Yeats, Stattler, 10 Ahoy Senor, 12 Conflated, 14 Minello Indo,16 Protektorat, 20 bar
Read these next:
'It's hard to believe he's still 25-1' - five Cheltenham clues from last week
One last hurrah! Honeysuckle to be aimed at Mares' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival
Festival subscription offer | 50% off three months
New customer offer for mobile. Bet £10 and get £40. Credited as 4 x £10 bets. 18+. From 00:01 on 13.04.2022. £40 bonus. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook. Further terms apply. (Desktop users receive bet £10 and get £30 offer). Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.