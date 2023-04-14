Grand National sweepstakes 2023: online generator to run your very own sweepstake on the big race

The Randox Grand National, the world's most famous jumps race, will be run at Aintree this weekend.

On Saturday at 5.15pm, 40 horses and jockeys will bid for big-race glory in an event watched by millions worldwide.

Now's your chance to get involved in the fun by using the Racing Post's free .

You can run your sweepstake at home, in the office or online. Read on for more details!

What is a Grand National sweepstake kit?

A sweepstake kit is a tool used to divide up the 40 runners in the Grand National equally by the number of participants. Typically, there will be 40 participants in the Grand National sweepstake, and each participant will be assigned a horse. The participant with the winning horse wins the sweepstake.

If you're playing with friends or colleagues at work, you may decide to place a bet on the sweepstake (£1 per entry for example), and the winner of the sweepstake will win the pot (£40). If you do not have 40 participants, usually the sweepstake is opened up to allow for multiple entries per person (2 entries = £2) and if either of those horses win the Grand National, that person will win the pot.

How to use the

1. Recruit players

Whether you're playing with friends or colleagues at work, you need to recruit players for the sweepstake. Keep a note of how many people are entering the sweepstake and collect any entry fees if you are playing for money.

2. Enter your details

Enter your name and email address into the generator so we can email you the final sweepstake. Be sure to opt-in to Racing Post communications to receive your confirmation.

3. Enter player names

Input the player names into the generator (max 40) and click generate to automatically assign each player to a horse running in the Grand National. Remember, if you have some players that have entered twice, their names should be entered twice.

4. Share the sweepstake results

Once you receive your sweepstake by email, share it with the other players before the Grand National on Saturday, April 15. This way your players know who to cheer for!

If you want more on the 2023 Grand National:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.