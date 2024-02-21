Grand National punters pile into Vanillier as Gavin Cromwell looks for 'big step forward' in Bobbyjo on Saturday

Vanillier was cut to as short as 15-2 favourite for the Randox Grand National on Thursday and Gavin Cromwell is hoping last year's runner-up can repay the punters' faith by bouncing back to form in Saturday's Bobbyjo Chase.

The grey has failed to shine in three starts this season but that has not put off supporters who recall how well he coped with the National fences at Aintree last April.

The nine-year-old jumped the last in eighth before storming up the run-in under Sean Flanagan to go into second at the Elbow but was unable to reel in Corach Rambler.