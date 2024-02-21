Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race3 MINS
20:00 Kempton (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race3 MINS
20:00 Kempton (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Grand National festival
premium

Grand National punters pile into Vanillier as Gavin Cromwell looks for 'big step forward' in Bobbyjo on Saturday

Vanillier: makes his chase debut at Down Royal
Vanillier: as short as 8-1 for Aintree after sustained supportCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Vanillier was cut to as short as 15-2 favourite for the Randox Grand National on Thursday and Gavin Cromwell is hoping last year's runner-up can repay the punters' faith by bouncing back to form in Saturday's Bobbyjo Chase.

The grey has failed to shine in three starts this season but that has not put off supporters who recall how well he coped with the National fences at Aintree last April.

The nine-year-old jumped the last in eighth before storming up the run-in under Sean Flanagan to go into second at the Elbow but was unable to reel in Corach Rambler.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Justin O'HanlonReporter
Conor FennellyReporter

Published on 21 February 2024inGrand National festival

Last updated 19:42, 21 February 2024

iconCopy
more inGrand National festival
more inGrand National festival