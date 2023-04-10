Grand National field whittled down to 50 at five-day confirmation stage

A full field looks set to contest the Randox Grand National after 50 horses were kept in contention on Monday, although a lack of scratchings has left Evan Williams accepting his Secret Reprieve will miss out again.

Our Power, Dunboyne, Francky Du Berlais, Fortescue and Back On The Lash are now guaranteed a run in Saturday's £1million race after seven horses were scratched: Royale Pagaille, Envoi Allen, The Shunter, Gin On Lime, Battleoverdoyen, Quick Wave and Captain Kangaroo.

Gordon Elliott, winner of three Grand Nationals with Silver Birch (2007) and Tiger Roll (2018 and 2019), indicated last week he intended to run six in the race, but he still left 12 horses in contention, including those with plenty of influence around the 40-runner cut-off point.

The Elliott-trained Defi Bleu is number 40 but ran in Monday's Irish Grand National, while stablemates Gevrey (41), Punitive (42) and Milan Native (43) were also all engaged at Fairyhouse.

Paul Gilligan is next facing a nervous wait for a run with Born By The Sea number 44, while Elliott is also responsible for numbers 45 and 46, Fakiera and Mortal.

Williams was philosophical when , a convincing winner of the Welsh Grand National in January 2021, narrowly missed out on a tilt at Aintree three months later, and he adopted a similar tone on Monday when his nine-year-old needed another nine horses to drop out.

"I wasn't expecting it. I would've been very surprised if we got in," Williams said. "But that's the National and that's the way it is. I never thought we wouldn't have a full field but perhaps I'm always very optimistic. That's just the way it goes; we won't get into the race and I'm resigned to that fact."

Secret Reprieve: 2020/21 Welsh National winner may miss out on the Grand National again Credit: David Davies (Getty Images)

The increased likelihood of a full field was welcomed by bookmakers Coral amid some recent concern the race could fail to fill this season.

Spokesman David Stevens said: "With 50 left in the race after this latest entry stage, there should be a full field of 40 lining up on Saturday, which is an important number for the biggest betting race of the year.

"Corach Rambler remains a clear favourite to give Lucinda Russell a second Grand National success, with Noble Yeats currently his closest market rival as the latter bids to join an exclusive club of multiple National winners."

Corach Rambler is a general 6-1 to provide a second Grand National success for Russell after the triumph of One For Arthur in 2017, with last year's winner Noble Yeats and double Cross Country Chase winner Delta Work next best at 8-1 and 10-1 respectively.

Last year's runner-up Any Second Now remains topweight with 11st 12lb, while 27 of the 40 guaranteed a run in the National are trained in Ireland.

Monday rainfall welcomed as ground conditions ease

The decision to hold off watering at Aintree was rewarded on Monday when almost 11mm of rain fell to take any sting out of the ground.

A couple of stretches in the home and back straights on the Mildmay course had dried out to the point of being described as good to firm by the end of Sunday. But the arrival of the rain, as well as a forecast for more as the week unfolds, has left clerk of the course Sulekha Varma in confident mood.

Varma reported the going to be good to soft on the Grand National course late on Monday afternoon, with the Mildmay and hurdle courses a mixture of good to soft and good.

“We've had 10.8mm of rain which came in from early morning and has been on and off all day, with some pretty heavy showers,” said Varma. “I’m very pleased with that. We decided to hold off with the watering and with hindsight that was the right thing to do.”

She added: “There’s more rain around this evening and, while most of Tuesday daytime looks dry with some sunny spells, the rain comes in again Tuesday night, possibly another five or six millimetres. It’s becoming quite windy and stormy.

“There are further showers coming in Wednesday and the same again Thursday, although probably not quite such heavy rain and a few sunny spells.

“There’s similar on Friday – sunshine and showers – and the best day of all looks like Saturday, with a suggestion of only one millimetre. It's quite changeable but that’s where we’re at.”

Horses scratched

Royale Pagaille

Envoi Allen

The Shunter

Gin On Lime

Battleoverdoyen

Quick Wave

Captain Kangaroo

Coral: 6 Corach Rambler, 8 Noble Yeats, 9 Delta Work, 12 Any Second Now, Gaillard Du Mesnil, 14 Mr Incredible, Le Milos 16 Ain’t That A Shame, Galvin, Longhouse Poet, Vanillier, 20 Our Power, 25 Capodanno, Lifetime Ambition, The Big Breakaway, The Big Dog, 33 bar

Stayers' Hurdle 1-2-3 could clash again in Liverpool Hurdle

Elsewhere, 14 entries have been made for the JRL Group Liverpool Hurdle (), including the first three home in the Stayers' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

Sire Du Berlais caused a 33-1 upset that day, beating Dashel Drasher and Teahupoo, who appear again, and will look to defend this prize. He could also take on the likes of Champ, Marie's Rock, Flooring Porter and Home By The Lee.

Thyme Hill, who won the race in 2021, is set to go back over hurdles having spent the season in novice chases, while Monmiral and Eldorado Allen are also given the opportunity to run over the smaller obstacles.

Only eight, including Jonbon and Banbridge, are in the Eft Systems Maghull Novices' Chase () but 32 entries have been made for the Turners Mersey Novices' Hurdle (). Irish Point, Inthepocket, Hermes Allen and Absolute Notions are among the notable names.

