The Punting Club: our experts with their best advice for the Grand National meeting

The Randox Grand National (), the biggest punting event of the racing calendar and one of the world's most prestigious races, is nearly here.

Our resident Punting Club judges, Harry Wilson, Joe Eccles and Liam Headd, are on hand to discuss hot topics and festival wagers...

What qualities do you look for in a Grand National selection? Paul Ebrey

Joe: Dodgy jumpers need not apply for the Grand National. It is the ultimate examination of jumping proficiency. Therefore, it is no surprise that horses who have either fallen or unseated more than twice in their careers have a poor record. If we take last year, Mount Ida had her own method of getting from A to B and she got no further than the first fence. Jumping is the name of the game and nowhere is that more pertinent than the Grand National.

Harry: Without doubt the most important thing for me is how well a horse can jump – you’re going to get no further than the first if you can’t. Lots of Fs and Us – that’s not just you shouting at the telly – usually screams leave me alone when it comes to the National. The only horses you know truly stay this distance are those who have been up there in the placings in previous years, but strong performances in the Coral Gold Cup, Ultima, Cross County Chase and the Gold Cup all lend themselves to good trials for this marathon contest. I tend to stick with those carrying less weight, too, as only two horses in the last nine runnings have carried more than 10st 13lb.

Liam: I think the obvious factor is to see if a horse can stay the 4m2½f trip. The National is a completely different test to what some may have faced in their careers and a clean round of jumping with stamina can make you a leading contender for the top prize. Horses who have experienced the Aintree showpiece are good options, with Tiger Roll winning back-to-back races in 2018 and 2019, while possible candidate Noble Yeats bids to win the contest for a second successive year. A jockey with form in the race is also one to consider given how challenging it can be to clear not only one National fence but 30.

Who will win the Grand National? And the forecast? Alan M

Joe: . He jumps, stays and has a touch of class at this level. Willie Mullins was non-committal about future targets after he won last month’s National Hunt Chase, so the seven-year-old must be showing that he is over his Cheltenham exertions to be running here. Ain’t That A Shame has not stood much racing for a nine-year-old and is progressing nicely, and he can chase the winner home.

Harry: The one I like is for Dan and Harry Skelton. Dan has proven himself time and time again as a big-race trainer, especially when it comes to valuable handicaps at the biggest meetings so it won’t be long before he lands this and it could well be this year. Le Milos emerged as a contender after following up victory in the mud at Bangor with a gutsy win in the Coral Gold Cup, showing his versatility regarding underfoot conditions. Skelton admitted to Le Milos not being 100 per cent wound up for his prep at Kelso, where he only lost out on the run-in, and that would have put him spot on for a go at the big one. As for the second spot, last year’s 1-2, Noble Yeats and Any Second Now, are proven over course and distance and are sure to run well despite their hefty burdens. Noble Yeats is the one I would take to finish runner-up as he has shown major form this season.

Le Milos: a first National winner for the Skeltons? Credit: Mark Cranham

Liam: Whether it’s Jack Kennedy or Keith Donoghue in the saddle, I think can win this year’s contest. The ten-year-old deserves to be considered a serious contender after an impressive display when defending his Cross Country crown at Cheltenham last month. He has now won twice this season and placed third 12 months ago on his first appearance at the track. Having that race experience is a huge advantage and this will have been his end-of-season target. I think Noble Yeats will run another cracker but will fall narrowly short of emulating what both Red Rum and Tiger Roll achieved.

Who do you fancy as an outside bet? Scott Jones

Joe: If there is one at a big price capable of causing an upset it could be . He’s run well in defeat in the last two runnings of the Becher Chase so clearly handles this course, and his third at Kelso earlier this season reads well. He needs to bounce back from an underwhelming recent run, but he lost a shoe that day so there were possible excuses. There’s enough juice in odds of 66-1 to consider him.

Harry: I completely agree with Joe and I can’t believe can still be backed at 66-1 for the National. He went into my notebook after a gutsy performance over these fences in the Becher Chase in 2021, when he hit the line hard and was only narrowly denied by Snow Leopardess. He has had pieces of good form since but hasn’t really gone on as I thought he would, but that means he has snuck into the race carrying just 10st 2lb. His last spin over these fences in December was safe and he jumped well and, although disappointing on his last start, that was his first outing after wind surgery and a break, and he may have just needed it. The extra distance could well suit this stamina-laden ten-year-old and there are certainly worse bets than him at 66-1.

Liam: has received some support in the market over the last few days and he could outrun his odds if he takes his place in the race. The nine-year-old is 50-1 with most firms and has done enough in his career to justify why he is one of the movers in the betting. He was pulled up in the Cross Country Chase at Cheltenham last month and it is easy to put a line through that run given the fact the soft ground at the festival was never going to work in his favour. He beat the winner Delta Work on Trials day at the track in a career-best performance and has won five of 13 starts over fences. Although he has not been tested at Aintree, he has plenty of stamina and is a good jumper. He could be a big player if he gets the right conditions.

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Noble Yeats has the class, looks like the strongest stayer and is clearly still improving, but can he defy 11st 11lb? Des Cooper

Joe: Not for me, Des. The handicapper has taken no chances with him and I’d be concerned about some of his recent runs, where he has been badly outpaced. On the back of a busy season and lugging a hefty weight, I’m keen to oppose him.

Harry: I completely agree with the three points you’ve made, Des. His Many Clouds display really caught my attention and it looked like he kicked in the turbo when he realised where he was. He has been badly outpaced in his last two starts before rallying and being closest at the line, which suggests a return this trip will be of benefit. The problem is you are asking him to do what no horse since Red Rum in 1974 has ever done – carry 11st 11lb or more. I’m not saying it is impossible, but it will take some doing. I reckon he’ll be there at the finish, but it would be a surprise were there not one better handicapped.

Liam: Together with Red Rum and Tiger Roll, Noble Yeats attempts to land the Aintree prize for a second straight year. It’s a tough task given his weight, but race experience counts and I believe he has a huge chance to take the headlines once more. Since his victory 12 months ago he has won two of his five starts, with one of those coming very impressively when he produced a powerful turn of foot to land the Many Clouds Chase at the track in December. He didn’t perform to his full ability in the Cotswold Chase in January, but he certainly ran a solid race in the Gold Cup at Cheltenham last month. This has been the end-of-season target for connections and he should be there or thereabouts at the finish.

Noble Yeats wins last year's National, but what chance he can do it again off 11st 11lb? Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Dick Saunders did it in 1982 and Sam Waley-Cohen did it last year. Can the panel see Davy Russell joining them by winning this year's Grand National (Galvin) and then retiring on the spot, and in so doing joining Brian Fletcher with three Grand National victories? James Gibson-Wynes

Joe: Galvin looked a happier horse in the Cross Country last time and that’s been a good recent National trial. I’m not sure that he reverses form with Delta Work on 7lb worse terms, however, and as much as I can see him giving Davy Russell a great spin, I think 11st 11lb will ultimately prove too much of a burden.

Harry: I don’t think there was anything special about his run in the Cross Country and if anything, it showed Delta Work to be the stronger stayer of the two, as Galvin was going just as well as the winner but couldn’t match him in the final 100 yards. Chances are he will stay and he’s a pretty sound jumper, so he’ll give Davy Russell a good final spin, but he won’t be gracing the winner’s enclosure carrying that weight. If I was Davy, I’d be fighting to get on Delta Work.

Liam: Galvin has proven time and again that he stays the longer distances and we know Davy Russell will be wanting to go out on a high. It would be the perfect way to sign off and Gordon Elliott’s charge has a chance to run a big race. Although Galvin has never experienced Aintree, the nine-year-old rallied up the Cheltenham hill in the Cross Country and was unlucky to be beaten by Delta Work. He has abundant stamina and, together with Russell’s record in the race, he could provide the jockey with a fairytale ending.

Hi Punting Club, can you give me your best multiple bet for the Grand National festival please? Nathan Briggs

Joe: I’ll go for an each-way Lucky 15, Nathan. (mares’ bumper, 5.15 Thursday, (2m4f handicap hurdle, 2.20 Friday), (Topham, 4.05 Friday) and (Liverpool Hurdle, 3.35 Saturday).

Harry: I prefer looking at each-way options so I'd go with a Lucky 15 too. I'd go with (Red Rum Handicap Chase, 4.40 Thursday), (Marsh Chase, 3.30 Friday), (Topham, 4.05 Friday) and (Grand National, 5.15 Saturday).

Liam: (Manifesto Novices' Chase, 1.45 Thursday), (Aintree Bowl, 2.55 Thursday), (Aintree Hurdle, 3.30 Thursday), (Topham Handicap Chase, 4.05 Friday).

2023 Grand National festival: best betting offers

are giving away free bets to new and existing customers, and all you need is an account. Sign up .

are offering new customers free bets when they sign up. You can get them, along with money-back specials and extra places, .

have lots of offers, extra places and money-back offers. Sign up for a new account .

New customers can claim free bets here and benefit from their money-back offers .

have a new customer offer available if you sign up .

To get a free bet from , simply sign up to a new account .

Sign up for a new account. They have an offer for new customers .

If you're a new customer, will give you a free bet. Sign up to claim.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

Read these next:

. Place 5 x £10 Sportsbook bets on any market at minimum odds of 2.0 (evens) and get money back as cash if it loses. Max refund per qualifying bet is £10 (up to £50 in total). Only deposits made via cards will be eligible for the promotion (Apple Pay excluded). T&Cs apply. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

