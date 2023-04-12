Grand National festival: six fascinating stories to look out for at Aintree

The Grand National festival kicks off with a belting card on Thursday before three days of top-class racing culminates in the most famous jumps race of all, the , on Saturday. Here are six things to look out for at Aintree this week . . .

1 An Aintree Bowl for the ages

With the opening four races of Aintree's Grand National meeting all Grade 1 contests, the three-day fixture always begins with a bang, but there is something extra special about this year. Leading the way on Thursday is an Aintree Bowl () containing all the right ingredients for a mouth-watering starter with superstar names at every turn.

Four-time Grade 1 winner Shishkin steps up to three miles for the first time under rules, Cheltenham Gold Cup third Conflated aims to make the most of Galopin Des Champs' absence, 2022 Gold Cup hero A Plus Tard looks to salvage something after an interrupted season and Ahoy Senor is on the hunt for a third top-flight success at the meeting. There is not much between the top four in the betting, especially with Bravemansgame declared a non-runner on Wednesday night.

2 Another chance to marvel at Constitution Hill

Any day hits the track is one to savour but his appearance in Thursday's Aintree Hurdle () carries extra significance as it might be the last time we see him over hurdles. The unbeaten phenomenon marked himself down as one the best hurdlers of all time with yet another devastating display in the Champion Hurdle, for which he was awarded the highest Racing Post Rating for a winner of that race.

With owner Michael Buckley revealing an ambition to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup with Constitution Hill, the six-year-old could be sent chasing next season. First up, though, he must tackle five rivals headed by Epatante and Zanahiyr on his first try at 2m4f at Aintree and then discussions about the future of jump racing's brightest star can reconvene.

Nico de Boinville shows his delight following Champion Hurdle victory on Constitution Hill Credit: Mark Cranham

3 Can Fakir D'Oudairies claim an Aintree hat-trick?

There is something about spring and Aintree that brings the best out of , who bids for a hat-trick of victories in Friday's Marsh Chase (). The ever dependable Joseph O'Brien-trained chaser will aim to become the only three-time winner of a race better known as the Melling Chase, eclipsing greats such as two-time scorers Viking Flagship, Moscow Flyer and Voy Por Ustedes.

Having finished 23 lengths behind Shishkin when sent off favourite in the Ascot Chase last time, the eight-year-old was, like last year, held back from Cheltenham with this race in mind. A case can be made for Fakir D'Oudairies's entire season revolving around the Marsh and connections are leaving no stone unturned with cheekpieces fitted for the first time.

4 Small Willie Mullins team gives others chance to shine

The Cheltenham Festival's most successful trainer Willie Mullins tends to let Aintree's Grand National meeting pass him by, opting instead to save the majority of his firepower for Punchestown. Although Mullins has a powerful team for the National, his absence in some of the main supporting races is notable again and it presents other trainers with the opportunity to plunder some big prizes.

As a result, Gordon Elliott has planned a strong challenge over the three days to go alongside his multiple chances in the National itself. Similarly, Paul Nicholls has some real strength in depth for a meeting he has had plenty of success at before.

Paul Nicholls: often targets his big hitters at the Grand National festival Credit: Edward Whitaker

5 Davy Russell bids to bow out (again) with a bang

has already gained some magical memories at Aintree and the course could provide a fitting place for Tiger Roll's jockey to finally end his career. The three-time Irish champion jockey initially announced his retirement in December but was coaxed back into action for the Dublin Racing Festival and Cheltenham Festival following an injury to Jack Kennedy.

The 43-year-old has not ridden since Cheltenham Gold Cup day when he dramatically stood himself down from riding Conflated in the big one, but he returns to the saddle for a host of big-race rides for Gordon Elliott over the three days. Sam Waley-Cohen went out in a blaze of glory after winning last year's Grand National – could Russell do the same on Galvin come Saturday?

6 Can Corach Rambler break Ireland's Grand National stranglehold?

Leading British hope and ante-post favourite is the outlier at the head of a market dominated by runners from Ireland. Since 54 Irish possibles featured among a total of 85 National entries in February, the visitor's stranglehold on the world famous race has been predicted and aside from Corach Rambler, the only British contender available at 16-1 or below is the Dan Skelton-trained Le Milos.

In the last four runnings of the National, not a single British runner has finished in the first three places. Those looking for inspiration of a better showing from the home team can draw some comfort from the fact that the last British-trained winner was One For Arthur in 2017 for Corach Rambler's trainer Lucinda Russell.

