Aintree Bowl contenders: assessing the stellar field for Thursday’s big race

The takes place on Thursday and a superb cast of six have been declared for the Grade 1 contest. Here we run through the field, identifying their strengths and weaknesses and providing a verdict on who will come out on top . . .

Form: 14-112

Strengths: Confirmed his status as the best staying chaser in Britain when runner-up to Galopin Des Champs in the Gold Cup, eliminating any fears over his stamina beyond three miles and his ability to act around Cheltenham.

Has the fewest chase starts (eight) in this field and has scope for improvement over fences.

Represents a stable that has taken this race on a record six occasions.

Weaknesses: Saves his very best form for when fresh, so the 27-day gap since Cheltenham isn’t ideal, particularly given he had a hard race there.

Beaten favourite at this meeting in the last two seasons, finishing second in the 2021 Sefton Novices’ Hurdle and last of four in the Mildmay Novices’ Chase last year.

Odds: 3-1

What they say: Paul Nicholls, trainer (after finishing second in the Cheltenham Gold Cup, March 17)

“He jumped and travelled well and I could see Galopin stalking him a little bit. I hate coming second but I can't be anything but proud of the horse. He ran a blinding race and we'll give it another go next season.”

Bravemansgame 14:55 Aintree View Racecard

Bravemansgame: King George winner earlier this season Credit: Mark Cranham

Form: 1P-312

Strengths: Gained the fifth Grade 1 of his career when landing the Ascot Chase in February, that victory confirming his stamina for 2m5f and acting as a confidence boost after a couple of lesser efforts.

Success in the 2021 Maghull Novices’ Chase shows an ability to act on this track.

Caught the eye when a staying-on second in the Ryanair last month, a performance that indicated he would be well worth trying over this trip.

Weaknesses: Made a notable error three out in the Ryanair and some poor jumps cost him in the Tingle Creek earlier this season. Stepping up in trip requires even more fences to be navigated.

Odds: 3-1

What they say: Nico de Boinville, jockey (after finishing second in the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham, March 16)

“All credit to the horse – he's very genuine. He made an error down the hill and managed to get back into second. He had every right to be pulled up or tailed off – he's very genuine and we know what he can do on his good days. There will be plenty more days to come.”

Shishkin 14:55 Aintree View Racecard

Shishkin: impressive winner of the Ascot Chase Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Form: 121-PP

Strengths: Wide-margin 2022 Gold Cup winner, and he remains the highest-rated runner in this field (175) despite an underwhelming season where he’s failed to finish in both starts.

Still appeared to be travelling with plenty of purpose in the Gold Cup before being badly hampered by two fallers. His chance all but ended there and he wasn’t given a hard time afterwards, so comes into this contest relatively fresh.

Weaknesses: His wellbeing is difficult to gauge after two pulled up efforts, while his season has been stop-start, missing the Savills Chase due to a knocked joint.

Slight concern over the form of his stable. They are 0-22 with their runners this month prior to Wednesday's runner, despite 13 of those horses sent off a single-figure SP.

Odds: 7-2

What they say: Henry de Bromhead, trainer (after pulled up in the Cheltenham Gold Cup, March 17)

“I thought A Plus Tard was very unlucky. He had to jump two horses sadly and that was it. Rachael said she was really happy with him at the time, tracking Paul, and all was good. But it's the luck of the draw. I'm happy. He looks back now and it was just unlucky."

A Plus Tard 14:55 Aintree View Racecard

A Plus Tard: 2022 Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Form: F2-313

Strengths: Has not finished out of the first four in 13 completed chase starts and his career-best Racing Post Rating (172) was recorded when runner-up to Clan Des Obeaux in this race last year.

Excellent third under replacement rider Sam Ewing in the Gold Cup last time. That is a far better preparation than he had last year, when he came into the Bowl on the back of a fall in the Ryanair.

Weaknesses: Could not get the job done in a seemingly weaker race 12 months ago, and will need another career-best to win if the big guns bring their A-game.

Has six and a half lengths to find with Bravemansgame on their Gold Cup running.

Odds: 5-1

What they say: Gordon Elliott, trainer (after finishing third in the Cheltenham Gold Cup, March 17)

“I thought Conflated ran a great race and Sam Ewing gave him a great ride. He got into a lovely rhythm and it looked like a proper race. I'm looking forward to seeing it again. They went an end-to-end gallop and our horse ran his heart out. I was delighted with his performance.”

Conflated 14:55 Aintree View Racecard

Conflated: finished second in the Bowl last year Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Form: -5351F

Strengths: A real specialist at this meeting, supplementing his 66-1 Sefton Novices’ Hurdle success when claiming the Mildmay Novices' Chase last year; Bravemansgame behind on both occasions.

Successful in the Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham in January and was in the process of running a big race in last month’s Gold Cup prior to a 17th fence fall.

Weaknesses: Coming into this race on the back of a fall is not ideal, and that’s not the first time his jumping has let him down over fences.

Odds: 11-2

What they say: Lucinda Russell, trainer (after falling in the Cheltenham Gold Cup, March 17)

“It's funny because he probably jumped the best he ever has done and yet he made a mistake and fell. In other races, he's made mistakes all the way round and not fallen. We've got a lovely horse, and although it was too early to say what would have happened, he was certainly enjoying himself in front. He was definitely travelling nicely and going well within himself.”

Ahoy Senor 14:55 Aintree View Racecard

Ahoy Senor: bidding for a hat-trick of wins at this meeting Credit: Edward Whitaker

Form: 2/31F5

Strengths: Progressive since returning from a 603-day absence, claiming the Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham earlier this season; form franked.

Unexposed over staying distances and shaped as though well worth a try at 3m1f when staying on for fifth in the Ryanair Chase last time.

Weaknesses: Didn’t jump fluently at Cheltenham and had fallen on his previous start, so errors are becoming more prevalent.

An official rating of 153 leaves him with plenty to find on these terms.

Odds: 50-1

What they say: Jamie Snowden, trainer (after winning the Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham, November 12)

“When Ga Law got injured during his novice season, I said to the team not to worry because we'll win the 2022 Paddy Power Gold Cup. It's one thing to say it and another to get him back from injury. We knew off a mark of 142 we had to have a go at this. He's not the finished article. He showed a bit of inexperience and there's things to brush up on. Who knows how good he can be? There's no set plan but he will step up in trip.”

Ga Law 14:55 Aintree View Racecard

Verdict

Bravemansgame is the one to beat on the back of his fine Gold Cup showing, but for a horse that saves his best for when fresh, the relatively quick turnaround must be a concern, as is him trailing home last of four at this meeting 12 months ago. Preference instead goes to Shishkin, who did remarkably well to finish second in the Ryanair Chase after trying to take the third-last fence home with him. That run gave a strong indication the nine-year-old would appreciate stepping up to this trip, and if back to somewhere near his Ascot Chase form, he should be too good for these rivals.

Shishkin 14:55 Aintree View Racecard

William Hill: 3 Bravemansgame, Shishkin, 7-2 A Plus Tard, 5 Conflated, 11-2 Ahoy Senor, 50 Ga Law

