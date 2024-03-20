Grand National favourite Corach Rambler 3lb well in following Gold Cup third but BHA handicapper issues note of caution

Corach Rambler is hot favourite for the Randox Grand National after his eyecatching third at Cheltenham but punters have been warned not to get carried away with him by the man who frames the weights for Aintree.

Last year's winner is a best-priced 6-1 to emulate Tiger Roll and score a repeat success in the April 13 showpiece after staying on well to be beaten 13 lengths behind Galopin Des Champs in the Gold Cup last Friday .

He has been raised 3lb to a career-high rating of 162 by BHA handicapper Martin Greenwood, who said: "I watched the race and said immediately that he'd be favourite now.