FeatureGordon Elliott
premium

Gordon Elliott: we have a decent team for this year's Grand National - and here's why this horse is definitely top of my pecking order

Gordon ElliottRacehorse trainer
Gordon Elliott: has a strong record at Fairyhouse this season
Gordon Elliott: has Delta Work top of his pecking orderCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

The Grand National is a special race in a special place and I'll never forget the day Silver Birch won it. It's hard to fathom how it could possibly be 17 years ago, as I can remember the whole occasion like it was yesterday. Time flies and 2007 is a long time ago. 

I had no expectations at all that day. A few lads I knew from home were involved with Dun Doire, who Tony Martin trained, and I jumped on their bandwagon and went along for the ride. I thought I might be celebrating with them afterwards. Little did I think I'd be celebrating myself. It was surreal, really.

It was different with Tiger Roll. By the time he came along, expectations were higher and we knew he had a big chance the first year he won. The second time, that was as satisfying a result as I can remember. To get him back there in one piece and get him to do it all again was magic. It meant a lot. 

Published on 12 April 2024inGrand National festival

Last updated 20:34, 12 April 2024

