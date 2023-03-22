Gerri Colombe and Conflated set to head big Aintree team as Gordon Elliott outlines spring plans

Gordon Elliott is set to send a bigger team than usual to Aintree this season, led by top novice chaser Gerri Colombe and Gold Cup third Conflated.

Elliott is putting the finishing touches to his plans for the forthcoming spring festivals, with another of his top chasers, Mighty Potter, likely to be back in action at Fairyhouse just over three weeks after his odds-on Cheltenham defeat.

surrendered his unbeaten record on his eighth start under rules in the Brown Advisory at Cheltenham last week, when he produced a late burst to get within a whisker of The Real Whacker.