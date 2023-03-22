Gerri Colombe and Conflated set to head big Aintree team as Gordon Elliott outlines spring plans
Gordon Elliott is set to send a bigger team than usual to Aintree this season, led by top novice chaser Gerri Colombe and Gold Cup third Conflated.
Elliott is putting the finishing touches to his plans for the forthcoming spring festivals, with another of his top chasers, Mighty Potter, likely to be back in action at Fairyhouse just over three weeks after his odds-on Cheltenham defeat.
Gerri Colombe surrendered his unbeaten record on his eighth start under rules in the Brown Advisory at Cheltenham last week, when he produced a late burst to get within a whisker of The Real Whacker.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in