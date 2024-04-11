Four heavy-ground specialists who will relish testing conditions on day one of the Grand National meeting

Mudlarks will be to the fore on day one of the Grand National meeting with the going soft, heavy in places on the Mildmay course and heavy, soft in places on the National course. Here we assess four key contenders who should relish the trying conditions . . .

1.45 Aintree

Grey Dawning: has a penchant for testing ground Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Those hoping Grey Dawning can complete a double at two of the major spring festivals can be buoyed by his flawless heavy-ground record.

The striking grey son of Flemensfirth won a bumper on the conditions in March 2022 and then came out on top in his first duel with Ginny's Destiny in the Grade 2 Ballymore Leamington Novices' Hurdle last January on the same.

Five of his eight successes, including his gritty Turners Novices' Chase win last time out, have come on soft, so he should be tough to beat if reproducing his March heroics.

Grey Dawning 13:45 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

2.20 Aintree

Lope De Vega is renowned for producing soft-ground horses on the Flat and Intellotto's record suggests that extends to jumps too.

The four-year-old showed ability in three starts on decent ground on the Flat, but has proved even more effective on testing going over hurdles. He won both starts on heavy ground, including a comfortable win at Limerick last time.

He also won on heavy at Leopardstown in December; connections will hope the conditions help him improve on his last Grade 1 effort – seventh to Kargese on soft ground at the Dublin Racing Festival in February.

Intellotto 14:20 Aintree View Racecard Jky: J J Slevin Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

2.55 Aintree

Shishkin: won on heavy ground at Newbury last time Credit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

Market rivals Gerri Colombe and Corbetts Cross have respectable records on heavy ground, but Shishkin's form on it is arguably most encouraging.

Like Grey Dawning and Intellotto, he has never been beaten on heavy ground, with one of those performances coming when an easy winner of the Grade 2 Denman Chase last time out. He also beat the very decent Shakem Up'Arry on heavy going in a novice hurdle at Newbury in 2020.

A winner of this contest on good to soft ground last year, Shishkin continues to shape like a dour stayer and comes into this a fresh horse after missing the Cheltenham Festival.

Shishkin 14:55 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Nico de Boinville Tnr: Nicky Henderson

4.05 Aintree

Venetia Williams is known for training mudlarks and her former inmate Espoir De Guye won twice on heavy ground for the trainer in 2019 (a joint-career-high performance on Racing Post Ratings) and 2022.

Of his six wins, three of his successes came on soft, including his penultimate start in a hunter chase at Wincanton. He had last year's winner of this, Famous Clermont, and the reopposing Lieutenant Rocco behind him on that occasion.

However, he was beaten at 1-2 last time behind Captain Tommy, who also reopposes, so will need to reverse that form.

Espoir De Guye 16:05 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Miss Natalie Parker Tnr: S Loxton

Read these next:

Paul Kealy's Aintree racing tips: Thursday's play of the day

David Jennings' Aintree tips on Thursday: 'I think she should be favourite'

Shishkin and Gerri Colombe clash in thrilling Aintree Bowl - plus Emmet Mullins is seeing 'very good signs' from novice Corbetts Cross

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.