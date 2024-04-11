Deputy Irish editor and Upping The Ante star David Jennings takes you through the Aintree festival card on Thursday, headlined by the Aintree Bowl Chase (2.55) .

Aintree tips: Thursday's card

1.45 Aintree

Manifesto Novices' Chase (Grade 1), 2m4f

DJ's tip: Ginny's Destiny

Evens and 4-1? Those odds just don't add up in my head. Maybe that's because I'm stupid, and Grey Dawning will once again master Ginny's Destiny, but it's hard to resist having a nibble on the Paul Nicholls-trained eight-year-old at the current prices. The rumours coming out of Ditcheat about Ginny's Destiny's final piece of work before the Turners weren't exactly glowing, so I thought he ran a cracker to be beaten only two lengths. That would have been halved with a slicker leap at the second-last. There is not as much between the top two as the betting suggests.

Ginny's Destiny 13:45 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

2.20 Aintree

Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle (Grade 1), 2m1f

DJ's tip: Sir Gino

Three terrific juveniles. Kalif Du Berlais is going to be a smashing chaser some day and Kargese is quick, but Sir Gino might just be different gravy to them both. He looked like Kenny Dalglish dribbling by the Barnet defence when we last saw him. These two rivals are better than Barnet, but expect the same result.

Sir Gino 14:20 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Nico de Boinville Tnr: Nicky Henderson

2.55 Aintree

Aintree Bowl Chase (Grade 1), 3m1f

DJ's tip: Shishkin

Is it just the stench coming out of the Nicky Henderson stable that has shoved Shishkin out to 3-1? It looks outstanding value to me. He's the highest-rated runner in the race with 3lb in hand on Gerri Colombe on the figures, won the race last year on his first try over the trip, would have won the King George but for bad luck, did win the Denman Chase emphatically, and arrives here fresher than anything else on the back of a 61-day break. Please sir, can I have some more 3-1?

Shishkin 14:55 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Nico de Boinville Tnr: Nicky Henderson

3.30 Aintree

William Hill Aintree Hurdle (Grade 1), 2m4f

DJ's tip: Bob Olinger

Bob is back. Well, not quite, considering I thought he would be doing all the things Galopin Des Champs is doing now, but there is some sort of resemblance to the artist formerly known as the next big thing this season. He's put in three rock-solid efforts in a row and was five lengths ahead of Impaire Et Passe in the Irish Champion Hurdle over too short a trip. This has been his ultimate aim all season and Henry De Bromhead is usually dynamite with long-term plans.

Bob Olinger 15:30 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Rachael Blackmore Tnr: Henry De Bromhead

4.05 Aintree

Randox Foxhunters' Open Hunters' Chase, 2m5f

DJ's tip: Spyglass Hill

Famous Clermont, where are you? I would have been all over last year's winner had he showed up, but, alas, there is no sign of him. In his absence, the mudlark Spyglass Hill gets the nod. He won the Tim Duggan at Limerick on almost unraceable ground in 2021, and all four of his wins have been on heavy ground. He'll do me.

Spyglass Hill 16:05 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Mr James King Tnr: R Pallas

4.40 Aintree

Close Brothers Red Rum Handicap Chase, 2m

DJ's tip: Whiskeywealth

Whiskeywealth is just the tonic for this. He has a wealth of experience in competitive 2m handicap chases in Ireland and was value for a lot more than the winning margin at Gowran Park last time. Any double-digit prices are worth taking.

Whiskeywealth 16:40 Aintree View Racecard Jky: John Shinnick (7lb) Tnr: Terence O'Brien

5.15 Aintree

Goffs Nickel Coin Mares' Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race, 2m1f

DJ's tip: Honky Tonk Highway

It remains wet so that means Honky Tonk Highway has her ideal conditions. You get the impression it can't be deep enough for her and I loved what she showed at Sandown. She's already beaten Diva Luna in a point-to-point too. I think she should be favourite.

Honky Tonk Highway 17:15 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

Day one highlights

The big race

The Bowl features Gold Cup runner-up Gerri Colombe, last year's winner Shishkin and last season's King George winner Bravemansgame. Corbetts Cross was a 17-length winner of a Cheltenham Festival Grade 2 novice event last and is an intriguing proposition stepping into open company for the first time over fences. Throw in Ahoy Senor, who has form figures of 112 in Grade 1s at this meeting and Charlie Hall Chase winner Gentlemansgame and we have the makings of a cracker. Thunder Rock, a seven-length winner of the Listed Premier Chase last time, is the rank outsider which says it all. It should be a belter.

The big horse

Bob Olinger has had near enough the perfect season and he could complete his redemption arc if landing the Aintree Hurdle on his first start at the track. The nine-year-old made a successful seasonal debut in the Lismullen Hurdle before beating the likes of subsequent Grade 2 Fairyhouse winner Brewin'upastorm in the Relkeel Hurdle at Cheltenham on New Year's Day. Bob Olinger chased home subsequent Champion Hurdle winner State Man in the Irish equivalent and should relish the return to 2m4f here. A fourth Grade 1 victory awaits the dual Cheltenham Festival winner if he can defeat last year's Ballymore Novices' Hurdle winner Impaire Et Passe.

The big story

All eyes will be on the performances of Nicky Henderson 's runners after the Seven Barrows trainer left last month's Cheltenham Festival without a winner for the first time since 2008. He endured his worst March since Racing Post records began in 1988 with just two winners from 31 runners and how Sir Gino, Shishkin, Luccia and Marie's Rock fare in their Grade 1 assignments could set the tone for Henderson's Grand National meeting and season.

